wyo4news.com
House a loss after fire in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved. Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy...
sweetwaternow.com
Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River
GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
sweetwaternow.com
Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)
Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born to Glenna and Benjamin Rex Andersen in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1943 he was the first of five siblings. As a young boy, Brent loved his dog Brando, his mother’s cooking...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will auction off several cars as well as a couple of trailers on Feb. 7. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the following cars and trailers will be up for bid:. - 1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of...
sweetwaternow.com
Lois Marie Jeffery (January 15, 1934 – November 24, 2022)
Lois Marie Jeffery, 87, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for four years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born January 15, 1934 in Midwest, Wyoming; the daughter of Walter...
sweetwaternow.com
Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)
Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 3 – February 4, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond
Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
sweetwaternow.com
RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe. On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a...
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
sweetwaternow.com
Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University
Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
sweetwaternow.com
Wolves and Tigers Collect 628 Pints of Blood
GREEN RIVER — The combined blood drive challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School came to a close on Thursday evening during the high school basketball games in Green River. Green River won the blood drive last year, not only beating Rock Springs but also...
Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Suspect In Wyoming Walmart Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a theft at the Rock Springs Walmart on January 30. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the above photo is...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
