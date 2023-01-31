The 52nd annual Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, will take place on March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta. Leading the contenders is the Weeknd with six nominations, including the TikTok Juno Fan Choice prize, the only category voted on by the public. He is also up for single, album, artist, songwriter and pop album. Pop vet Avril Lavigne and Albertan Tate McRae are right behind him with five apiece, Lavigne earning nods for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album, while McRae is also up for the TikTok honor, single, album and pop album, as well as Songwriter. The Juno...

4 DAYS AGO