Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated

One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination

NEW YORK — Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums

Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
A Tribe Called Quest Has Been Nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

If you were listening to hip-hop music during the 1990s, odds are that you're familiar with A Tribe Called Quest. The genre-defying group, which consisted of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, shared their debut album with the world all the way back in 1990. In the years that followed, A Tribe Called Quest went on to become the definitive pioneers of alternative hip-hop music.
7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words

More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy

After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Lead 2023 Juno Award Nominations

The 52nd annual Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, will take place on March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta. Leading the contenders is the Weeknd with six nominations, including the TikTok Juno Fan Choice prize, the only category voted on by the public. He is also up for single, album, artist, songwriter and pop album. Pop vet Avril Lavigne and Albertan Tate McRae are right behind him with five apiece, Lavigne earning nods for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album, while McRae is also up for the TikTok honor, single, album and pop album, as well as Songwriter.  The Juno...
