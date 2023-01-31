Read full article on original website
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated
One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination
NEW YORK — Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
45 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve To Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution with the power to both honor and snub. With every band inducted into the Hall, it seems like there are dozens of acts passed over despite iconic status. Back in 2013, we penned an Open Letter to the Rock and...
45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners
The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears
Plant admitted he'd been feeling "estranged" from the group's best-known song.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ Features a Member of the Plastic Ono Band
A member of the Plastic Ono Band compared The Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" to John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
Paul McCartney Wrote The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’ Using a ‘Well-Known Trick’
Paul McCartney said composing The Beatles' "Michelle" was one of the great moments from his life. The track was not a hit in the United States or the United Kingdom.
A Tribe Called Quest Has Been Nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
If you were listening to hip-hop music during the 1990s, odds are that you're familiar with A Tribe Called Quest. The genre-defying group, which consisted of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, shared their debut album with the world all the way back in 1990. In the years that followed, A Tribe Called Quest went on to become the definitive pioneers of alternative hip-hop music.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words
More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy
After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
Jessica Simpson dishes on empowering fling with movie star: 'He was a notch on my own belt'
Simpson reminisced on a fling she had with a "massive movie star" after her split from ex-husband Nick Lachey in a short story published Wednesday.
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Was ‘Very Sad’ and ‘Pathetic’ When the Band Stopped Touring
In 1966, The Beatles breathed a sigh of relief when they decided to stop touring, but their manager, Brian Epstein, felt directionless. He had helped the band graduate from stages in claustrophobic Liverpool clubs to world tours. Epstein worried about his job when they stopped touring, even though they had no plans to break up.
The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Lead 2023 Juno Award Nominations
The 52nd annual Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, will take place on March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta. Leading the contenders is the Weeknd with six nominations, including the TikTok Juno Fan Choice prize, the only category voted on by the public. He is also up for single, album, artist, songwriter and pop album. Pop vet Avril Lavigne and Albertan Tate McRae are right behind him with five apiece, Lavigne earning nods for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album, while McRae is also up for the TikTok honor, single, album and pop album, as well as Songwriter. The Juno...
Here are 5 new Grammy categories in 2023 and who’s nominated
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards added five new awards categories — bringing the grand total to a whopping 91 categories.
