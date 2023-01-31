ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
BOSTON, MA
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
BOSTON, MA
Where's the Value in the NHL Norris Trophy Race?

Plenty of talented NHL defensemen are in the running for the Norris trophy, but where is the value amongst the group?. Modern-day NHL defensemen are much different than those of the 1980s and 90s. It’s not that physicality isn’t important now, but voters have gravitated toward puck-moving defensemen that can control a game and put up big point totals.
COLORADO STATE
NBA Rumors: West Contender Made ‘Strong Offer’ To Nets For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s trade market continues to grow, with yet another playoff contender entering the mix. The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have made a “strong offer” to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray. This comes just 24 hours after news surfaced of the All-Star guard’s trade request from the Nets, which prompted a vague response from Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn and a sea of displeased fans in attendance at Barclays Center on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome to a contract extension, the Capitals’ official website reports. The extension is for five years and $25 million. This is Strome’s first season in Washington, and he’s been productive with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Strome has been especially effective on the power play with three goals and 14 points with the man advantage. Strome could be the heir apparent to Nicklas Backstrom as a top-two center for the Caps.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby

Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Golden Knights' Mark Stone has Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights is out at least a month after undergoing back surgery, the Golden Knight’s official website reports. Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.
NHL All-Star Game: Central vs. Pacific Best Bets

It’s officially the NHL All-Star Weekend. Games will take place on Saturday, with the Central opening up against the Pacific. All Odds Courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. Pacific (+102) vs. Central (-124) Total: 13.5 (O-106, U-116) You will not find more talent than in the Pacific and Central Divisions....
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade

LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV

The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
NBA Rumors: What Nets Want From East Rival For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving became the hottest topic in the NBA news realm once again Friday. Irving, who’s no stranger to headlines for controversial reasons, found himself in a familiar place when reports revealed his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets amid his fourth season with the team. The Nets, who...
IRVING, NY
Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
How Lakers, Nets Odds Shifted After Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request

The Los Angeles Lakers have limited flexibility when it comes to a trade, but oddsmakers were quick to react to a potential move. Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The All-NBA guard was not satisfied in his contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and reportedly will walk in free agency if not dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
