Related
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes Full ‘Happy Gilmore’ At NHL All-Star Skills Challenge
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak quite literally channeled his inner “Happy Gilmore” during the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Pastrnak dressed up as the character Adam Sandler made famous from the 1990s movie as he sported a retro Bruins jersey that had the name Gilmore on the back of it.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals
It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair. Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak. While Pastrnak stole the show...
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition
David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
Where's the Value in the NHL Norris Trophy Race?
Plenty of talented NHL defensemen are in the running for the Norris trophy, but where is the value amongst the group?. Modern-day NHL defensemen are much different than those of the 1980s and 90s. It’s not that physicality isn’t important now, but voters have gravitated toward puck-moving defensemen that can control a game and put up big point totals.
NBA Rumors: West Contender Made ‘Strong Offer’ To Nets For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s trade market continues to grow, with yet another playoff contender entering the mix. The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have made a “strong offer” to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray. This comes just 24 hours after news surfaced of the All-Star guard’s trade request from the Nets, which prompted a vague response from Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn and a sea of displeased fans in attendance at Barclays Center on Saturday night.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Kicking Tires On Nerlens Noel Before Deadline
With one of the best records in the NBA and their eyes clearly on a championship, the Boston Celtics could be among the buyers before the league’s trade deadline Thursday. Among those the Celtics reportedly have been kicking the tires on is Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel. The...
PHF, Boston Pride Have Seen Tremendous Growth In Last Three Years
The Boston Pride and the PHF have grown a lot since its inaugural year, and they continue to do so in 2023 with Pride games airing on NESN and NESN+. PHF games also have aired on Twitch, ESPN+, ESPN2 and NBC, showcasing just how far the PHF has come in a short time.
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Contract Extension
The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome to a contract extension, the Capitals’ official website reports. The extension is for five years and $25 million. This is Strome’s first season in Washington, and he’s been productive with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Strome has been especially effective on the power play with three goals and 14 points with the man advantage. Strome could be the heir apparent to Nicklas Backstrom as a top-two center for the Caps.
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby
Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
Golden Knights' Mark Stone has Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely
Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights is out at least a month after undergoing back surgery, the Golden Knight’s official website reports. Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.
NHL All-Star Game: Central vs. Pacific Best Bets
It’s officially the NHL All-Star Weekend. Games will take place on Saturday, with the Central opening up against the Pacific. All Odds Courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. Pacific (+102) vs. Central (-124) Total: 13.5 (O-106, U-116) You will not find more talent than in the Pacific and Central Divisions....
NBA Rumors: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Mavericks In Blockbuster Move
Kyrie Irving is on the move. Irving on Sunday was traded to the Nets to the Mavericks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The blockbuster deal came only two days after the star point guard requested a trade out of Brooklyn. This a developing story and NESN.com...
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV
The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
NBA Rumors: What Nets Want From East Rival For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving became the hottest topic in the NBA news realm once again Friday. Irving, who’s no stranger to headlines for controversial reasons, found himself in a familiar place when reports revealed his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets amid his fourth season with the team. The Nets, who...
Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05. The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss. The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games...
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Cold First Quarter Leads To Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics came up short after a cold start against Phoenix Suns, 106-94, on Friday night at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 37-16 while the Suns improved to 28-26 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. When the Celtics faced the Brooklyn...
How Lakers, Nets Odds Shifted After Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request
The Los Angeles Lakers have limited flexibility when it comes to a trade, but oddsmakers were quick to react to a potential move. Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The All-NBA guard was not satisfied in his contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and reportedly will walk in free agency if not dealt.
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.
