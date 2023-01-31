Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
A homicide suspect from Wauchula, Florida was arrested in North Carolina, driving the car of a missing Lyft driver.
A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
On Saturday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers. The fire started at a company near Adamo Drive and 39th Street.
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
A 13-year-old Polk County middle school student was killed Friday while waiting for his school bus, according to authorities.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
