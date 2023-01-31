ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus

Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

