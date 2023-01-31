Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Nursing students fly into action to help an unconscious elderly woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two nursing students in Bismarck were thrown into an unexpected, real-life situation in their final semester. Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes were on their flight back home from Orlando when they heard an overhead call. A woman down the aisle was unconscious. The flight attendants were asking for medical personnel, and Zottnick and Sipes quickly realized that was them.
Here In Bismarck -Time Passes On, Memories Stay Strong
The brutal reality is that these two men are still missing. Life doesn't stand still, as much as sometimes we wish it would slow down, time just keeps ticking by - at a rapid rate for most of us. Seems like just yesterday that I had Sergeant Mark Gaddis in my office talking about his search for Chase Hurdle - the 18-year-old Bismarck high senior who went missing on November 2nd, 2021. I can still hear the calm, yet worried tone in his father's voice ( Darius ) just one month later when I spoke to him on the phone. With unopened Christmas presents in hopes of Chase's return in sight, the dad told me that they ( his family will never give up hope ) - Today is February 2, 2023 - and the mystery is still alive.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man adds two more ice sculptures to collection
BISMARCK, N.D. - Most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather this weekend, but one Bismarck man is a little sad about the forecasted highs. We first met Dean Ficek a few weeks ago, when he showed us the giant ice sculptures he created in his front yard.
KFYR-TV
Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a 19-year-old to 60 days in jail for a Bismarck shooting incident. Timothy Duran of Mandan pleaded guilty to a felony reckless endangerment charge Wednesday for an October shooting. Prosecutors say Duran shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old. Court documents report he was performing life-saving measures on the victim when responders arrived at the scene.
KFYR-TV
A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Chocolates and flowers are a typical route many go when buying Valentine’s Day gifts. But according to one store in Mandan they see a beefy increase in other types of gifts. Butcher Block Meats sees an increase in their filet mignon and steak near and...
One of two people injured in a Mandan house explosion January 18 has died
One of two people burned in a Mandan house explosion and fire January 18 has died.
KFYR-TV
Passing the baton: Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes. “My feet have to grow a lot in order to...
KFYR-TV
Citizen Academy gets behind-the-scenes tour of Bismarck Airport
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, the city of Bismarck introduced the Citizen Academy. The group is made up of residents who tour and learn about essential parts of city government and services offered. People who use the airport are usually in a hurry to catch a flight or anxious...
KFYR-TV
Wandering wildlife into city limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cold winter weather is set to return on Thursday, which is sometimes when wildlife will wander into neighborhoods. Shawn Schmidt and his brother recently took the picture below — it’s a coyote in a neighborhood in north Bismarck. Shawn said he’s lived in Bismarck his whole life and says he often sees wildlife near where he lives but thinks the city’s growing population simply makes sightings more frequent.
One Of BisMan’s Hidden Gems Is On This Street
It pretty much doesn't matter how long you have lived in Bismarck and Mandan, it is always awesome to discover a "Hidden Gem" I experienced that for myself yesterday. Here is the thing, you might think you know everything that is going on in Bismarck and Mandan, and then in a fortunate turn of events, you are lucky enough to find a "Hidden Gem". I won't give it away just yet, but the place I am talking about is on 43rd Ave SE, in Mandan, right down the street from Krolls Diner ( which I have been to a thousand times ) - and literally about a football field away from our radio station on the strip. In fact, about a year and a half ago when I had some minor car trouble, no one told me about this place that was so close, I could see the back of their shop from behind our building. Check this out:
New Sanford cancer center opening in downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford health has announced their excitement for the future of the brand-new Sanford Cancer Center, which will be opening its doors to the public on February 6. Construction on the center began in the spring of 22, and now it’s complete and ready to open. Located on the fourth floor of […]
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
OnlyInYourState
Scotty’s Drive-In Has Been Serving The Best Burgers In North Dakota Since 1964
Of course, it isn’t easy for everyone to agree on the best burgers in North Dakota. Taste is subjective, right? But that doesn’t mean we’ll stop throwing out options to try and make that decision for ourselves. Scotty’s Drive-In in Bismarck has been touted as having some of the best burgers in ND, with roots going back to the 1960s. With a traditional fast food menu of burgers, fries, and more, see why this historical spot is so beloved.
KFYR-TV
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit celebrates 75th Anniversary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is celebrating a milestone anniversary. It has been 75 years since the cathedral first opened its doors. Throughout the years it has been the center for many of the faithful in the Bismarck area. At the Cathedral of the Holy...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
North Dakota anglers ask for break on hosting fishing contests
Supporters of the bill argue the fee is too costly and is preventing more North Dakota high schools from starting their own fishing teams.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
KFYR-TV
37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person will claim the championship trophy and a $2,000 check at the 37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic, leaving 199 bowlers disappointed with their finish this weekend. They will roll 8 games at Midway Lanes in Mandan tomorrow with the top 30 advancing to Sunday.
kfgo.com
Woman convicted in death of baby has sentence thrown out
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The prison sentence of a woman who was convicted of neglect in the death of her 3-week-old infant in Bismarck last year has been thrown out by a district court judge in Burleigh County. 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk’s infant daughter was found unresponsive in the early...
