townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gold 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Lewes Georgetown Highway. The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac was seen talking on his cell phone, and the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the car in a nearby business parking lot. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Tyler Sutton, and noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton also did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession. The trooper asked Sutton to exit the Cadillac, and afterwards he had his drug-certified canine partner conduct a free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics, and a search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 450 MDMA / ecstasy tablets in the trunk stored in a large plastic bag. Sutton was also found to be in possession of approximately $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Route 13 in the area of Smyrna Leipsic Road observed a white Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound on Route 13 failing to stay within its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Ainka Wilson. Upon contact, the trooper immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A computer inquiry revealed Wilson has three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI after fleeing from police in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Snow Hill man is behind bars for DUI and other related charges following a chase through downtown Salisbury late Tuesday night. At around 11:50 p.m., a trooper observed a red Mazda driving recklessly, crossing over the solid double yellow centerline on Lake Street. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led the trooper on a short chase through downtown Salisbury. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot across Route 50 before being caught by troopers.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 24-year-old, Summer Parker. Parker was last seen on February 2, 2023, in the Bear area. Attempts to contact or locate Parker have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Parker is described as a...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home
The Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into an occupied Felton home yesterday morning. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Lake Drive regarding a report of gunshots being fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers learned that the home had been struck several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one in the home was hit by gunfire or injured.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
Bay Net
Three Failed, Twelve Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Twelve of the 15 establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
WBOC
Easton Police On High Alert With Surge In Overdoses
EASTON, Md. - In the Last 36 hours, Easton Police say there have been seven overdoses. One of those seven overdoses was fatal and Easton police say it's because there is a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl on their streets. All of the overdoses happened inside the victim's home.
Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County
Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say. Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
townsquaredelaware.com
TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Closures on I-95 / Monday and Tuesday next week
Christiana — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions and closures on northbound and southbound I-95 between Route 1 and Route 273. The road closures will be in place weeknights from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. Lane restrictions can start up to two hours before the actual road closure.
WJLA
Charles Co. celebrates history-making Sheriff Troy Berry
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry is being recognized Wednesday for his professional achievements on the first day of Black History Month. "We are proud to join the celebration of the achievements of African American members of our agency and in the community, starting with our top cop: Sheriff Troy Berry!" the agency penned on Facebook.
wnav.com
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
Intoxicated suspect turns violent after friends ask him not to drink and drive, police
PASADENA, MD – An intoxicated man got testy with his friends after they tried to prevent him from driving under the influence. On Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault at a residence in the 8800 block of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. “The intoxicated suspect became combative with two people in the house when they attempted to prevent him from driving under the influence of alcohol. During the confrontation, the suspect struck the victims and placed one of the victims in a chokehold,” police said, The suspect had left prior to police arrival, but returned a The post Intoxicated suspect turns violent after friends ask him not to drink and drive, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
starpublications.online
Two students, bus driver emerge as heroes out of tragic accident
School bus driver Deana Craft was driving her niece and 11 Sussex Montessori school children home via Hardscrabble Road near Laurel on Jan. 23 when a car, failing to stop at the posted stop sign, pulled directly into path of the school bus from East Trap Pond Road. Though Craft swerved to try to avoid hitting the Honda Civic, the two vehicles collided, causing the school bus to roll three times before landing in the grass on its left side near the intersection. Taylor Maurer, driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
