LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy to headline 3-day concert series at Forest Hills Stadium

It's not even February, but summer music festival season is right around the corner. And today, Forest Hills Stadium and The Bowery Presents have announced a new high-concept concert series coming to Forest Hills Stadium on June 16, 17 & 18. The series, titled Re:SET, brings a lineup filled with indie rock heavy hitters, including headliners LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy.

Organizers describe the event as an alternative to the usual summer festival circuit. Unlike other major festivals, which usually feature different artists competing for attention playing concurrently on multiple stages, at Re:SET fans will get a full set from every artist on one stage with no conflicts. Shows will start at 3 p.m. and end by 10 p.m.

“One of the great things about Re:SET is each day is its own standalone event,” said Mike Luba, partner at Forest Hills Stadium. “If someone wants to come to all three days, they will have an amazing experience; however, we know New Yorkers have a lot going on, and this concept allows fans to attend one, two or all three days – their choice.”

LCD Soundsystem will headline Forest Hills on June 16, joined by electronic artist Jamie xx, rock band Idles and experimental Brooklyn artist L'Rain. On June 17, headliner boygenius — the trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, whose debut album, "The Record," will be released on March 31 — will be joined by singer-songwriter Clairo, Dijon and indie powerhouse Bartees Strange. And on June 18, Steve Lacy headlines a bill featuring James Blake, Toro y Moi and Fousheé. (Bridgers and Dacus of boygenius have played Forest Hills previously, as has Jamie xx.)

The three-day festival travels across the country, stopping in 12 different cities on weekends in June. The cities are grouped together by region. New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. share one weekend, with headliners and support bills playing each city in turn.

For example, when LCD Soundsystem plays Forest Hills on June 16, boygenius will top the bill at Merriweather Post Pavilion near Washington, D.C. that day, while Steve Lacy will headline The Stage at Suffolk Downs , a seasonal venue in Boston set to welcome music events starting in spring.

Pre-registration for tickets has just begun this morning. Artist presale will start on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.; local presales will start Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.; and the public sale will begin Friday, Feb. 10. Get more ticket info here .

Earlier this month, Governors Ball announced that it will take place this year at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park from June 9 to 11, with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza.