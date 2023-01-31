Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
wgan.com
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail
Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
Owner of Alton Towing Company is Accused of Illegally Towing Cars
The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.
wabi.tv
Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility. Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,. Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs...
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
foxbangor.com
Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests
BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
WPFO
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
Ellsworth American
Fire destroys Dunbar Road home in Orland
ORLAND — A house on Dunbar Road in Orland was destroyed by fire of unknown origin on Thursday night, Feb. 2. Crews were called out around 8:10 p.m. The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Orland Fire Chief Bob Conary planned to meet with an investigator Friday morning.
truecountry935.com
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
Ellsworth American
Fire destroys second floor of multi-family residence
SURRY — Fire and water damage have left a Morgan Bay Road residence uninhabitable for the owner and a tenant, said Surry Fire Chief Bryan McClellan. Crews from Surry, Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Orland were on scene of the Thursday morning fire for nearly five hours. The Penobscot Fire Department set up a water supply.
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
lcnme.com
Collamore Faces over 30 Clean Election Act Violation Charges
Maine Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, faces 33 charges of violating the Maine Clean Election Act following a Dec. 15 indictment alleging he forged signatures to qualify for state campaign funding last year. Collamore, elected in November, represents House District 45, which consists of Bremen, Friendship, Louds Island, Waldoboro, and Washington.
Ellsworth American
Orland voters approve $4 million fire station
ORLAND — Voters here on Feb. 1, by a more than 2-to-1 margin, approved borrowing up to $4 million to build a new fire station. Town Clerk Tracy Patterson said the results were 259-105 with one blank ballot.
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
Comments / 0