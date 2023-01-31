The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.

