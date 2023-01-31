Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in localized areas. of dense fog, primarily along streams and rivers. * WHERE...Portions of central, southeast, southern and southwest. Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM...
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds. 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South. winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to...
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;49;25;N;11;62%;3%;2. Chester;Clouds and sun;51;25;N;12;55%;3%;2. Danbury;Partly sunny;49;22;NNW;11;62%;2%;2. Groton;Clouds and sun;52;26;N;11;58%;2%;3. Hartford;Clouds and sun, mild;50;23;N;11;57%;3%;2. Meriden;Clouds and sun, mild;50;23;N;11;59%;3%;2. New Haven;Breezy in the p.m.;50;27;N;12;62%;3%;2. Oxford;Partly sunny;47;23;N;12;63%;2%;2. Willimantic;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;21;NNW;10;62%;3%;1. Windsor Locks;Breezy in the p.m.;49;22;N;11;58%;2%;2. _____
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
