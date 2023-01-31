ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in localized areas. of dense fog, primarily along streams and rivers. * WHERE...Portions of central, southeast, southern and southwest. Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM...
NORMAN, OK
SFGate

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds. 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South. winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;49;25;N;11;62%;3%;2. Chester;Clouds and sun;51;25;N;12;55%;3%;2. Danbury;Partly sunny;49;22;NNW;11;62%;2%;2. Groton;Clouds and sun;52;26;N;11;58%;2%;3. Hartford;Clouds and sun, mild;50;23;N;11;57%;3%;2. Meriden;Clouds and sun, mild;50;23;N;11;59%;3%;2. New Haven;Breezy in the p.m.;50;27;N;12;62%;3%;2. Oxford;Partly sunny;47;23;N;12;63%;2%;2. Willimantic;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;21;NNW;10;62%;3%;1. Windsor Locks;Breezy in the p.m.;49;22;N;11;58%;2%;2. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
SFGate

As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
MARYLAND STATE

