How smoke generated from large wildfires can impact local weather and make fires worse
A team of atmospheric scientists at Nanjing University, working with two colleagues from Tsinghua University and another from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, has found that the impact of smoke generated by large wildfires can result in increased fire intensity. In their study, published in the journal Science, the group used a variety of tools to measure the impact of soot and other particles emitted into the air during large wildfires.
Research reveals 'negative feedback' loop between warming and net exchange of carbon caused by erosion
In the study of human impact on the environment, there are few negative or stabilizing feedbacks on climate change. A team of international scientists, including Professor Tim Quine from the University of Exeter, has studied the effect that temperature has on the amount of carbon gained by and released from soils due to soil erosion. This pioneering new research has revealed a negative feedback loop between warming and the net exchange of carbon within the atmosphere caused by erosion.
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Metalloradical catalysis guides new cobalt-based system that exploits unique features of homolytic radical reaction
A team of Boston College researchers has demonstrated an unprecedented catalytic approach that enables concurrent control of multiple convergences and selectivities in intermolecular amination of allylic carbon-hydrogen bonds in alkenes, a valued but challenging class of organic reactions, the team reported recently in Nature Chemistry. This new catalytic process allows...
Discovery of new ice may change our understanding of water
Researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of ice that more closely resembles liquid water than any other known ices and that may rewrite our understanding of water and its many anomalies. The newly discovered ice is amorphous—that is, its molecules are in a...
Forest trees find a new watery 'sweet spot' when carbon dioxide levels are high, shows study
Trees living in conditions where carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have been artificially elevated are likely to become more efficient in conserving water. According to new findings, published by University of Birmingham researchers, the trees under increased CO2 treatment were able to increase their water use efficiency by increasing their carbon uptake while, simultaneously, conserving water by adjusting the opening and closing of pores on the leaves, called stomata.
What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself
Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger. According to a 2015 poll from Ipsos, about half of Americans said they were "absolutely terrified" of sharks, and almost 40% said they're scared to swim in the ocean because of sharks. But according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 11 shark-related fatalities world-wide in 2021. You're more likely to be killed by a falling coconut, the Australian Institute of Marine Science writes.
The world's oldest fossils or oily gunk? Research suggests these 3.5 billion-year-old rocks don't contain signs of life
The Pilbara region of Western Australia is home to one of the most ancient surviving pieces of Earth's crust, which has been geologically unchanged since its creation some 3.5 billion years ago. Some of the oldest signs of life have been found here, in the North Pole area west of...
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
Experiments to complete scientific understanding of how reduced gravity affects boiling and condensation
With temperatures on the moon ranging from minus 410 to a scorching 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it's an understatement to say that humans will need habitats with heat and air conditioning to survive there long term. But heating and cooling systems won't be effective enough to support habitats for lunar exploration...
New sensor enables 'smart diapers,' range of other health monitors
Waaahhh! While babies have a natural mechanism for alerting their parents that they need a diaper change, a new sensor developed by researchers at Penn State could help workers in daycares, hospitals and other settings provide more immediate care to their charges. The new sensor—so cheap and simple to produce...
Interaction-free, single-pixel quantum imaging with undetected photons
To capture an image of an object, a photographer typically requires a source of light interacting and scattering away from that object of interest, and a method to detect the light being scattered away from that object, as well as a detector with spatial resolution. These ingredients of photography are limiting in biological/sensitive specimen imaging however, due to the absence of photon-starved detection capabilities that can damage the specimen during interactions.
Snail mucus yields natural adhesive for wound healing
Land snails and their mucus were used in ancient times by Hippocrates and Pliny to treat pain associated with burns, abscesses and other wounds. Inspired by this ancient therapy, Prof. Wu Mingyi and his team at the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a natural biological adhesive from snail secretions, evaluated its in vitro adhesion properties and studied its in vivo effects on wound healing.
Upsurge in rocket launches could impact the ozone layer
University of Canterbury (UC) researchers have summarized the threats that future rocket launches would pose to Earth's protective ozone layer, in a new review article published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand. The ozone layer, which protects life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from...
Using diamonds to generate ultrashort THz pulses
The advent of intense ultrashort coherent light pulses has revolutionized the spectroscopy field. They allow easy observation of various nonlinear optical effects and facilitate the characterization of materials with nonlinear optical spectroscopy. Additionally, they provide a means for strong selective excitation of materials and optical manipulation of material structure, and enhance properties such as optical-field-induced ferroelectricity, and superconductivity. They have also created the vibrant field of ultrafast dynamics of low-frequency excitations in materials.
Remote working improves the lives of female managers, but at a cost
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a question that would have been unthinkable a few years ago: do we really need to be in the office all the time?. At the height of the pandemic, working remotely was viewed as a safeguard, protecting employees from the spread of infections. Over time a consensus has developed that working remotely has had benefits but has also raised health concerns.
Ice cores show even dormant volcanoes leak abundant sulfur into the atmosphere
Volcanoes draw plenty of attention when they erupt. But new research led by the University of Washington shows that volcanoes leak a surprisingly high amount of their atmosphere- and climate-changing gases in their quiet phases. A Greenland ice core shows that volcanoes quietly release at least three times as much sulfur into the Arctic atmosphere than estimated by current climate models.
Major palm oil companies broke their promise on No Deforestation—recovery is needed, says researcher
Despite a 2013 pledge by major palm oil firms to maintain environmentally friendly operations, a recent report by environmental group Earthqualizer revealed that more than 440,000 hectares of forest and peat land (roughly three times the size of London) have been cleared for oil plantation in Indonesia between 2016 and 2021; and 210,000 hectares in Malaysia and Papua New Guinea.
Researchers identify the neurons that synchronize female preferences with male courtship songs in fruit flies
When it comes to courtship, it is important to ensure that one is interacting with a member of the same species. Animals use multiple sensory systems to confirm that potential mates are indeed suitable, with acoustic communication playing an important role in their decision making. Although these differences have previously...
