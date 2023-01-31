How you can ask questions, and get answers, about the Village of Okemos project

OKEMOS — People who have long anticipated the Village of Okemos project could get some of their burning questions answered this March.

Meridian Township officials have scheduled a Village of Okemos "community conversation" at 6 p.m. on March 7 in the Meridian Municipal Building, which will be followed by the regular township Board of Trustees meeting, according to a township press release.

“It has been nearly five years since the Village of Okemos project was unveiled to the community,” Trustee Marna Wilson said in the release. “The Township Board believes it is time for another community conversation with the developers regarding the future of the project. Regardless of the status of the project, the most important issue is that we keep the community informed.”

The mixed-use Village of Okemos redevelopment plans include an estimated 164,891 square feet, 206 residential rental units and 30,252 square feet of rentable commercial business spaces in four newly constructed buildings, according to Meridian Township documents.

The estimated $92 million redevelopment project includes 11 adjacent and contiguous parcels spanning two blocks at the northwest and southwest intersections of Okemos and Hamilton roads.

The project is estimated to create more than 100 new, full-time equivalent jobs within the proposed commercial business spaces. Construction was scheduled to begin as early as spring and anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024, according to documents.

Developer Pat Smith of Village of Okemos, LLC is leading the project. The project's authorized agent, Eric Helzer of Advanced Redevelopment Solutions, will attend the March meeting to provide updates, an anticipated timeline and answer questions, according to the township press release.

The request for a meeting came from a township board meeting this month when Wilson formally asked township staff to arrange a meeting with the developers.

“The Village of Okemos development is an important step forward for the community,” Township Manager Frank Walsh said in the release. “More importantly, our community deserves to know every component of the project."

Community members unable to attend the meeting in person can watch it on HOMTV, Comcast Channel 21 in Meridian Township and East Lansing, www.homtv.net or HOMTV’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

