SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The very first school bus in the history of the Sauk Rapids school district dates back to 1890 and it still exists today. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says it was a horse-drawn bus that could transition from wheels to a sled depending on the season.
