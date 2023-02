Mahomet’s Boy Scout Troop 25 took the Yukon Jack Plaque at the 2023 Prairielands Council Klondike Derby on Jan. 28. The eight-boy troop participated in the one-day event at Camp Drake where they were challenged with pioneering skill issues to practice their abilities in the elements while also working on leadership and teamwork skills.

