The Who has announced the release of a new album, The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley. The LP, which was recorded at the band's 2019 concert at London's Wembley Stadium, is scheduled to be released on March 31. It features Who favorites like "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley," as well as selections from their most recent album, 2019's Who. You can see a complete track listing below.

6 DAYS AGO