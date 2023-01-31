ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sonic symbiosis: Choral partnerships in February

Ah, February. The month in which we celebrate the true meaning of love. No? Okay, how about intimate relationships? Peaceful coexistence? Still not right? Hmmm. Let’s consult the Northwest choral scene which always manages to illuminate the sentiment of the season in song. Sorry, folks. Not one concert about love to be heard this month (with the exception of the Lewis and Clark College 15th Anniversary (Anti) Valentine’s Concert on February 10). Is “Bah Humbug” trans-seasonal?
VizArts Monthly: February 2023

Don't miss Lindsay Costello's gathering of February's most enticing art exhibitions and events. There's augmented reality, calligraphy, and monsters. The doldrum days of winter won’t last long with this month’s art offerings, which include everything from thoughtful creations with dump-sourced materials to techy installations at Portland Art Museum and experimental sound performances at PICA. For those whose SAD lamps aren’t doing the trick, try human connection this month—IPRC is offering a range of workshops and community events, and PNCA’s Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies lecture series continues.
DramaWatch: America, and other experiments

The American experiment is not finished. That is to say, the attempt in the United States to create a polyglot society, a home for equal opportunity and self-governance, a great nation of immigrants (and, yes, colonizers), the mythic city on a hill made real and lasting … well … we ain’t there yet.
