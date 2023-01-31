Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Experts Consider LA And One Other Team Likeliest To Trade For Kyrie Irving
When it comes to the race to acquire controversial Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, your Los Angeles Lakers are right at the top of the pack among the interested parties. After contract extension negotiations with Brooklyn soured, Irving upped the ante yesterday, demanding to be flipped by Thursday's trade deadline, threatening to walk in free agency if he isn't moved.
Centre Daily
Nets Have an Ideal Coach to Steady the Ship
In his 13 weeks as the Nets’ head coach, Jacque Vaughn has presided over a 12-game winning streak and a seven-losses-in-11-games skid; a streak of Kevin Durant dominance that transformed the Nets into contenders and a Kevin Durant injury that sapped all momentum; a disturbing Kyrie Irving controversy and suspension followed by a scintillating Kyrie Irving renaissance; and various, befuddling iterations of Ben Simmons.
Centre Daily
Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving
After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Out Ahead Of Nets Game Tonight -- Is A Trade Imminent?
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will not play ahead of tonight's matchup against the Washington Wizards, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving is apparently dealing with a sore right calf, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Sure he is. Irving, presumably annoyed that he hadn't been the...
Centre Daily
Kyrie Irving ruled out ahead of Nets’ matchup with Wizards
Kyrie Irving did not initially appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. On Saturday, Irving joined Ben Simmons in being ruled...
Centre Daily
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 4: Cam Thomas Career Night Helps The Brooklyn Nets Defeat Washington Wizards
With Kyrie Irving (calf) and Ben Simmons (knee) sidelined, Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points to rally the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-123 victory against the Washington Wizards, their largest comeback of the season. “Yeah, that was kind of my mindset coming in,” Thomas said. “But I think towards...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Centre Daily
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 3: Trae Young Leads Atlanta Hawks Second Straight Win
A day after being not selected for the NBA All-Star, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young gave the coaches reason they may made a mistake. Young had 27 points, four rebounds and six assists to lead the Hawks past the Utah Jazz. He missed out on the All-Star despite averaging 27 points a game.
Centre Daily
Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused
Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
Centre Daily
Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Leg
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.
Centre Daily
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The draft process is in full swing, with Senior Bowl practice week wrapping up, just who are some players the Steelers will be interested in?. As we know, pretty much every prospect there meets with every single team at the Senior Bowl. So when we hear a prospect met with a team, it does not always mean that's the player they're specifically targeting. I do have a list of players though just based off their practice performance and also their interviews that I believe will pique the Pittsburgh Steelers interest.
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1" on a good day, might finally, mercifully be on his way out of town, following a mediocre first season for LA. Head coach Darvin Ham seems to be giving too much credit to Pat Bev's All-Defensive Team past when doling out his present minutes. Though he's still a decent perimeter defender, he is not what he once was, and is offensive deficiencies have now outweighed his aptitude on the other end of the floor.
Centre Daily
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Centre Daily
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Centre Daily
Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123
Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the...
Centre Daily
Tatum and the Celtics visit the Pistons
Boston Celtics (37-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Detroit. He's fifth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game. The Pistons are 6-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 119.8...
