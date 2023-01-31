ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1

Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

The heat in Rhode Island’s largest unhoused warming center failed last night

Early Saturday morning, during an extreme weather event, windows at the Cranston Street Armory blew out, causing the temperatures at the State of Rhode Island’s largest warming center to drop to dangerous levels. Unable to keep the main room in the armory warm, many of the 182 people staying at the Armory were moved to two smaller rooms. Arrangements were also made to transport 25 men to Harrington Hall in Cranston and 20 couples are in the process of being moved to the new Hartford Avenue shelter announced by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on January 10. That shelter, to be run by Crossroads on Monday, is opening two days early by Amos House. Some folks are also going to the community room at Crossroads.
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Shelters cold in the cold

With the bitter cold, and thousands of Rhode Islanders challenged with power outages, and heating outages, we checked in with the homeless shelters – here is an update on how they are faring…some, if not most in older facilities:. Cranston Street Armory. The Armory had close to 200...
FUN 107

A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration

The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rinewstoday.com

RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs

Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Rhode Island 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Limited Liability Company in Rhode Island. As a Rhode Island sole proprietorship grows, business owners frequently want to transition to a separate business entity which can insulate their personal finances from risk. An S-Corp or C-Corp with a board of directors and complex filings, on the other hand, may appear overly complex and costly. This is where the Limited Liability Company, or Rhode Island LLC, comes in. This is the most straightforward method for establishing a separate legal entity for your Rhode Island LLC. While this structure is still simple to set up and manage, it is very effective at keeping corporate obligations and debts separate from the owner’s personal accounts. In this article, we set out the steps needed to start an LLC in Rhode Island. Furthermore, we will also analyze several leading companies that can assist you in filing for incorporation and handling your registered agent services.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
FUN 107

