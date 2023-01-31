Read full article on original website
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Salvation Army of Jacksonville reaches 2022 Christmas Campaign goal
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Jacksonville has announced the completion of the 2022 Christmas Campaign. The campaign goal of $150,000 was exceeded with a total of $154,440. “With only a few days remaining before the Campaign ended on January 31st, we put out a call to...
Two dead after ice fishing accident in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Please see editor's note at the end of this article. A husband and wife both died after an ice fishing accident on Saturday in rural Hancock County. Around 3:44 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of two people in the water from...
Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023
A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
Community seeing the good in new police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Many people in the city of Louisiana, Missouri, were hesitant when Christopher Heatherly as named interim police chief. After a month in the position, many people are having a change of heart. "He's been doing a pretty good job from what everybody has told me....
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
13-year-old accused of stealing vehicle
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A suspicious vehicle found in a rural part of Pike County, Ill., turned out to be stolen, and the suspected thief is a 13-year-old juvenile, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies were dispatched to a rural area...
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023
Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
QPD Blotter for Jan. 31, 2023
Dustin Gillaspie, 31, of Quincy for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony Baker (53) 1122 North 6th St. Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 101. Ryan Miller, 19, Payson for Expired Registraion. NTA 122. Molly Mixer (20) 7717 Ewbanks Road Fowler, IL expired registration at...
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
Annual QU Chili Cook-Off is Sunday
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Attention chili lovers!. Quincy University’s Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club is hosting its 33rd Annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, February 5, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the QU Health and Fitness Center (19th & Oak St). The event...
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week (Superfan Shootout Edition)-BLAIR EFTINK, QND
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM (THE KHQA-AMERICAN FAMILY SUPERFAN SHOOTOUT EDITION) Athletic Honors: Soon to be a Four Time All-Conference Selection in Basketball. Earned All-State Honors as a Junior on QND's State Championship Squad. Holds the QND Single Season and Career Three Point Records. College:...
