Brown County, IL

Pen City Current

LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Two dead after ice fishing accident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Please see editor's note at the end of this article. A husband and wife both died after an ice fishing accident on Saturday in rural Hancock County. Around 3:44 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of two people in the water from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023

A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Community seeing the good in new police chief

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Many people in the city of Louisiana, Missouri, were hesitant when Christopher Heatherly as named interim police chief. After a month in the position, many people are having a change of heart. "He's been doing a pretty good job from what everybody has told me....
LOUISIANA, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Fulton police rescue man from drowning

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

13-year-old accused of stealing vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A suspicious vehicle found in a rural part of Pike County, Ill., turned out to be stolen, and the suspected thief is a 13-year-old juvenile, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies were dispatched to a rural area...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023

Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
QUINCY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 31, 2023

Dustin Gillaspie, 31, of Quincy for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony Baker (53) 1122 North 6th St. Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 101. Ryan Miller, 19, Payson for Expired Registraion. NTA 122. Molly Mixer (20) 7717 Ewbanks Road Fowler, IL expired registration at...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Annual QU Chili Cook-Off is Sunday

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Attention chili lovers!. Quincy University’s Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club is hosting its 33rd Annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, February 5, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the QU Health and Fitness Center (19th & Oak St). The event...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

KHQA Student Athlete of the Week (Superfan Shootout Edition)-BLAIR EFTINK, QND

KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM (THE KHQA-AMERICAN FAMILY SUPERFAN SHOOTOUT EDITION) Athletic Honors: Soon to be a Four Time All-Conference Selection in Basketball. Earned All-State Honors as a Junior on QND's State Championship Squad. Holds the QND Single Season and Career Three Point Records. College:...
QUINCY, IL

