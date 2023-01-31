Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard. Shortly after Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was not thrilled about the decision made by the eight-time All-Star. “Idiotic,” Smith told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on...
Central Illinois Proud
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard
Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
Central Illinois Proud
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The veteran coach replaces Kellen Moore at the position. The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant...
