About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond.
WFMJ.com
Bond set for Boardman contractor accused of stealing from customers
A contractor from Boardman accused of theft appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday evening. John Bartos, 40, appeared in front of Judge Joseph Houser who set his bond at $5,000. Bartos does not have to pay the $5,000 upfront due to him not being a flight risk. The...
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back
"Licensed to Success" is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended.
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
According to U.S. Marshals and Warren Police, he was taken into custody in regards to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public's help.
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
WFMJ.com
FBI take rifle, computers from Cortland home
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation converged on a Cortland home early Friday. The FBI went to the home on the 100 Winter Lane at around 7:30 a.m. 21 News saw agents bring computers and a rifle out of the house. Contacted by 21 News, an FBI spokesperson from...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Tampering With Medical Documents, Submitting Them to Parole Agent
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police have filed charges against a local woman for allegedly tampering with medical documents that were submitted to the PA Board of Probation and Parole. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 31-year-old Kaitlyn...
What police found in home of teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
WYTV.com
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It will be open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Being Under Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Two Small Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in custody after authorities say she was under the influence of a controlled substance while caring for two small children. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Hope Nichole Boyd (Marshall), of Oil City, on Wednesday, February 1, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
wtae.com
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
WFMJ.com
Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge
A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
WFMJ.com
Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract
As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
