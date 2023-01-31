ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Bond set for Boardman contractor accused of stealing from customers

A contractor from Boardman accused of theft appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday evening. John Bartos, 40, appeared in front of Judge Joseph Houser who set his bond at $5,000. Bartos does not have to pay the $5,000 upfront due to him not being a flight risk. The...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

FBI take rifle, computers from Cortland home

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation converged on a Cortland home early Friday. The FBI went to the home on the 100 Winter Lane at around 7:30 a.m. 21 News saw agents bring computers and a rifle out of the house. Contacted by 21 News, an FBI spokesperson from...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It will be open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Being Under Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Two Small Children

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in custody after authorities say she was under the influence of a controlled substance while caring for two small children. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Hope Nichole Boyd (Marshall), of Oil City, on Wednesday, February 1, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed

OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract

As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy