EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It will be open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO