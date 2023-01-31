Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Roundtable: Lions’ Under-the-Radar Draft Prospects
1.) What is your reaction to Dre Bly joining the Lions' coaching staff?. Christian Booher: I'm thrilled to see Dan Campbell hire Bly as the team's next cornerbacks coach. I had wondered whether he was going to make a new hire or simply make Brian Duker the full-time position coach, and I believe Bly will be an excellent hire.
Centre Daily
Bills to Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why the Pick Makes Sense
As another day passes, another 2023 NFL mock draft has been released. Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on.
Centre Daily
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The draft process is in full swing, with Senior Bowl practice week wrapping up, just who are some players the Steelers will be interested in?. As we know, pretty much every prospect there meets with every single team at the Senior Bowl. So when we hear a prospect met with a team, it does not always mean that's the player they're specifically targeting. I do have a list of players though just based off their practice performance and also their interviews that I believe will pique the Pittsburgh Steelers interest.
Centre Daily
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Centre Daily
Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?
Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
Centre Daily
Steelers’ Rival Interested in Byron Leftwich for OC Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are keeping hope alive that the team will add another offensive mind to their coaching staff to assist Matt Canada and company. And at the top of many fan's lists is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Steelers have competition, though. According...
Centre Daily
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady to Patriots? ‘That Ain’t Happening!’
Not many knew what would happen after the Dallas Cowboys knocked Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs. Speculation said that Brady could look to leave Tampa Bay in favor of joining a team like the Las Vegas Raiders in pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy. Some even suggested that Brady could sign with his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Centre Daily
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation
PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
Centre Daily
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Centre Daily
Mike Sielski: Rock, Paper, Lessons: The Eagles’ Super Bowl run should teach fans, media, and the NFL some things
PHILADELPHIA — In 1917 — roughly 104 years before Nick Sirianni entered the NovaCare Complex, hopped on a Zoom call with a couple of dozen reporters, and flunked Public Speaking 101 — a scholar named Walter Brandenburg published a book called The Philosophy of Christian Being. Despite its thrilling title and themes, Brandenburg’s tome was not the Fifty Shades of Harry Potter: Inside Donald Trump’s Plot to Steal the Singing Crawdads of its day. But it did introduce the term “teachable moment” into the American lexicon (page 84: “to take advantage of this opportune time, this teachable moment …”).
Centre Daily
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
