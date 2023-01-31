Read full article on original website
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley sentencing set for Monday
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
Boise man runs from police, but can't escape drug charge
TWIN FALLS — A Boise man faces a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver after a vehicle he was riding in was searched, police say. Daylen Wyatt Peyman, 18, was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and obstructing officers after an officer noticed a group of people, including juveniles, the night of Jan. 21 at a gas station on Sixth Avenue West.
The push to make Emergency Medical Services 'essential' in Idaho, and why it matters
Last month on the second floor statehouse rotunda, about two dozen uniformed EMS personnel and leadership gathered among displays, handouts and $45 thousand dollar stretchers, all meant to grab the attention of lawmakers. Ada County’s Chief Paramedic, Shawn Rayne, was there. “Issues from funding to recruitment and retention of...
Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area
Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
Investigation into threat made against Mountain Home High School student is ongoing
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday, Mountain Home High School went into lockdown due to a threat of violence from a member of the Mountain Home community toward a specific student. The school was notified of the threat by police after students and faculty were in the building.
Mountain Home High School placed on lockdown, police searching for person who made threats
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time, and he's found the perfect blend.
Kansas family’s dog went missing eight years ago. It just turned up in Idaho
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita, Kansas, home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone. “He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”. Roscoe was a...
