Burlington County Lawmakers Urge Residents to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County lawmakers Senator Troy Singleton and Assembly Members Dr. Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are urging residents to sign up for the ANCHOR property tax relief program. The ANCHOR — the Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters — program will provide property tax...
15 Homes Sold Jan. 28 - Feb. 4 in Westfield Area
Information provided by Susan Massa Broker Associate Keller Williams Premier Properties 908-400-0778. Town Address Style RMS BR Bth List Price Sale Price. Clark 3 Orchard Ter CapeCod, 7 3 1.0 $399,000 $452,000. Sign Up for FREE Westfield Newsletter. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is...
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore.
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman...
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Hawthorne Democratic Organization Invites Local Democrats To Run For Office, Get Involved
HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Hawthorne Democratic Party is seeking candidates interested in interviewing to run in this year's ward council elections, and is inviting all local Democrats to get involved in our efforts in the 2023 election season. Hawthorne's four ward council seats are up for election in 2023, with...
FAA Approves Teterboro Airport's Noise Program
TETERBORO, NJ - The Federal Aviation Administration approved Teterboro Airport’s Noise Compatibility Program in mid-January. The plan was submitted in July 2022, and was available for a 60-day public review. The federal agency indicated it received no comments during that period. It was approved on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days for Morris County in 2023
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) announced it will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday...
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison
Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported. READ MORE...
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE - The community will have an opportunity to join in mourning to pay respects to the late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was murdered in front of her townhouse on Wednesday night, Feb. 1. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the Borough has scheduled a vigil on...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
