Arizona nursing school at risk of losing accreditation
After undergoing an investigation one year ago that led to the surrendering of its nursing program license in September, Aspen University in Phoenix is now being asked to show why its accreditation should not be revoked altogether, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported Feb. 2. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission issued the...
Washington hospital facing possible legal action for closure of maternity unit
The Washington Department of Health is considering legal action against Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, as the state believes the hospital's closure of its maternity ward is a violation of the hospital's certificate of need, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Feb. 2. When the hospital requested a certificate of need in 2017,...
California medical clinic to pay $26M to settle misreported income allegations
Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista has agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported its income, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Former executives at Clinica Sierra Vista knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to California and received...
Minnesota nurses push hospital merger oversight bill
The Minnesota Nurses Association is encouraging legislators to pass a bill which would give the state's health department power to approve or deny hospital mergers based on how they can affect patients and communities. The proposed legislation would require 180 days' advance notice for any proposed mergers and would allow...
CEO of 24 nursing homes charged with 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy
A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.
