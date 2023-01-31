Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Bills to Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why the Pick Makes Sense
As another day passes, another 2023 NFL mock draft has been released. Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Centre Daily
Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
Centre Daily
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation
PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
Centre Daily
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Centre Daily
Top 5 Storylines to Follow Leading Up to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Glendale, AZ for Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. The Chiefs are hoping to see more red and yellow confetti falling from the sky, while the Eagles want to see green and white taking over the field. After what everyone is anticipating will be a fantastic game from start to finish, only one team will be able to hold up the Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
Mike Sielski: Rock, Paper, Lessons: The Eagles’ Super Bowl run should teach fans, media, and the NFL some things
PHILADELPHIA — In 1917 — roughly 104 years before Nick Sirianni entered the NovaCare Complex, hopped on a Zoom call with a couple of dozen reporters, and flunked Public Speaking 101 — a scholar named Walter Brandenburg published a book called The Philosophy of Christian Being. Despite its thrilling title and themes, Brandenburg’s tome was not the Fifty Shades of Harry Potter: Inside Donald Trump’s Plot to Steal the Singing Crawdads of its day. But it did introduce the term “teachable moment” into the American lexicon (page 84: “to take advantage of this opportune time, this teachable moment …”).
Centre Daily
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
