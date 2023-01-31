DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fifteen-year-old Abby Kawula will be wearing red on Friday. So will her family. And here’s why she says you should, too. Friday is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day; to raise awareness of heart disease and encourage women to make healthy lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women. But it is a preventable disease.

APPLETON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO