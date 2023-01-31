ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Indiana stuns No. 1 Purdue: National media rave over NPOY battle between Trayce Jackson-Davis, Zach Edey

No. 1 Purdue needed the game of his life from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey if it wanted to survive Indiana in front of a raucous Assembly Hall. It got just that, but it still wasn't enough. No. 21 Indiana blitzed Purdue in the first half and held on late for a statement 79-74 victory despite an impeccable 33-point, 18-rebound showing from Edey.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, February 5

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball including stories on yesterday's win over No. 1 Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:. Hood-Schifino gets No. 21 Indiana over the finish line to upset No. 1 Purdue: CNHI Indiana. No. 21/22 Indiana Downs No. 1/1 Purdue 79-74: IUHoosiers.com. Behind...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Purdue

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 79-74 home win over the number one ranked Purdue Boilermakers. Q – On the halftime conversations and handling the lead... MIKE WOODSON: Again, you're not the No. 1 team in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy