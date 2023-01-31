Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Indiana stuns No. 1 Purdue: National media rave over NPOY battle between Trayce Jackson-Davis, Zach Edey
No. 1 Purdue needed the game of his life from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey if it wanted to survive Indiana in front of a raucous Assembly Hall. It got just that, but it still wasn't enough. No. 21 Indiana blitzed Purdue in the first half and held on late for a statement 79-74 victory despite an impeccable 33-point, 18-rebound showing from Edey.
The Hoosiers add to their history with another win over No. 1, but a calmness prevails.
This Indiana basketball team has reached the point, the players weren’t going to celebrate in public. Neither was IU coach Mike Woodson. Not on the court. Not in the postgame Q&As. Indiana beating Purdue always matters. An upset over the No. 1 team in the country is always significant,...
All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and game plan execution lead Indiana over top-ranked Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Hoosier fans stormed the court on Saturday evening after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers, 79-74. The Indiana celebration was only possible by another substantial effort by Trayce Jackson-Davis, timely contributions from his teammates, and the execution of a strong game plan. Purdue entered Simon...
Hoosier Newsstand, February 5
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball including stories on yesterday's win over No. 1 Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:. Hood-Schifino gets No. 21 Indiana over the finish line to upset No. 1 Purdue: CNHI Indiana. No. 21/22 Indiana Downs No. 1/1 Purdue 79-74: IUHoosiers.com. Behind...
Indiana vs. Purdue basketball: Mike Woodson opens up about what win over No. 1 Boilermakers means for program
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson led his team to a massive 79-74 win against top-ranked Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers held a 15-point lead at halftime, though the Boilermakers were able to battle back in the second half and outscore their in-state rivals by 10 points to make the final margin much more thin.
Rival reaction: Purdue head coach Matt Painter talks about the loss to Indiana
Purdue head coach Matt Painter discussed many topics in the postgame press conference after his No. 1 Boilermakers lost to Indiana, 79-74. He raved about Trayce Jackson-Davis development on the court and his maturity off it. Painter also talked about Purdue's turnovers - both early and late in the game.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Purdue
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 79-74 home win over the number one ranked Purdue Boilermakers. Q – On the halftime conversations and handling the lead... MIKE WOODSON: Again, you're not the No. 1 team in...
Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson - Davis and Matt Painter Sound Off
Hear from Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis & Matt Painter folloiwng No 21. Indiana's 79-74 Upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday February, 4th.
