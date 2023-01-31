No. 1 Purdue needed the game of his life from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey if it wanted to survive Indiana in front of a raucous Assembly Hall. It got just that, but it still wasn't enough. No. 21 Indiana blitzed Purdue in the first half and held on late for a statement 79-74 victory despite an impeccable 33-point, 18-rebound showing from Edey.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO