Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath

Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
BATH, PA
Newswatch 16

Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
PennLive.com

Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Twp. man and 3 juveniles accused of drug deal retribution attack

A Palmer Township man and three juveniles are accused of an arranged attack with a baseball bat and brass knuckles that left one victim with severe head and face injuries. Three people — two brothers and a third male — were hurt in the Sept. 21 attack in the Turkey Hill parking lot off Main Street in Northampton Borough, police said. It was retribution for a prior drug deal where the drug dealers were shorted money by one of the brothers, investigators say.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop

A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
FLEMINGTON, PA
