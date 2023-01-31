Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Main Line Media News
Truck driver pleads not guilty to homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges and is now awaiting his trial date. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., showed no emotion on Friday...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County
BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery
PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
Palmer Twp. man and 3 juveniles accused of drug deal retribution attack
A Palmer Township man and three juveniles are accused of an arranged attack with a baseball bat and brass knuckles that left one victim with severe head and face injuries. Three people — two brothers and a third male — were hurt in the Sept. 21 attack in the Turkey Hill parking lot off Main Street in Northampton Borough, police said. It was retribution for a prior drug deal where the drug dealers were shorted money by one of the brothers, investigators say.
Man wanted for indecent exposure arrested after 2nd incident, Bethlehem cops say
A Bethlehem man wanted for allegedly exposing himself years ago was arrested after a second incident last month, according to city police. Nelson Amengual-Lopez, 26, was wanted on a bench warrant in a September 2021 case where he faces indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges, court records show. On Jan....
Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop
A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
