Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.

KERSEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO