Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
wesb.com
Limestone Man Charged in Carrolton Burglary
A Limestone man was charged with a Carrolton burglary early Friday morning. New York State Police charged 19-year-old Xander J. Grover with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. Grover was previously charged after a car chase in Bradford Nov. 26, narrowly avoiding felony charges.
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
wesb.com
Scio Man Charged with Felony Forgery in Wellsville/Scio
A Scio man was charged with separate felony forgeries in both Wellsville and Scio Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Thomas W. McCabe with felony forgery of an official document, felony grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and issuing a bad check after an incident reported on Dec. 6 of last year in Wellsville.
wesb.com
Three Charged in Altercation
Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
WJAC TV
Crews battle fire in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Protection Order
A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly violating a protection order. City of Bradford Police were called to a location on Corydon Street Thursday morning for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Nicole Kornacki, who had an active Protection from Abuse Order in place that evicted her from that property.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Collides with Guide Rail in Bigler Township
BIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injury after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail in Bigler Township early Friday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Friday, January 27, on a snow-covered Main Street, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.
explore venango
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole, Tree
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was rushed to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Huston Township on Friday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, January 27, on State Park Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Accused of Punching Hotel Worker
A Bradford man was arrested on assault charges. According to Police, 24-year-old Austin Crooks punched an employee at the OYO Hotel during an argument on January 2nd. A warrant was issued for Crooks’ arrest, and the Foster Township Police took him into custody on Wednesday. He was remanded to...
2 arrested after missing infant found safe in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A mother and grandmother from Brookville are in prison after police found a child reported missing Wednesday night. Court documents show that on Tuesday, Jan.,31, social workers attempted to remove a child from the apartment of Tarra M. Rand, 27, and Cindy A. Rand, 50,. The social workers stated that […]
Comments / 0