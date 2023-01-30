Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
WLKY.com
Hardin County police warning of scammers after 2 report bank accounts wiped out
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Scammers recently wiped out the bank accounts of two people in Hardin County. According to Detective Mac Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the victims were older and each lost more than $10,000. "I felt horrible, these folks have worked all their life, saved...
Wave 3
1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
wdrb.com
Police seeking 29-year-old wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash in Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month. According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police...
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
Wave 3
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
wdrb.com
4 sentenced on federal charges for running Louisville-based drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced. The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
wbiw.com
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
WLKY.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
Wave 3
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
wdrb.com
Oldham County police have 'person of interest' in 1 of 2 weekend shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend. Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't...
YAHOO!
Louisville men indicted on gun, drug charges as part of DOJ's violence reduction program
Update: Seiko Ross was sentenced Feb. 1, 2023, to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Robert Ross was sentenced the same day to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Cory Ross was sentenced Jan. 26, 2023, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release. Andre Ross was sentenced Nov. 21, 2022, to four years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Comments / 1