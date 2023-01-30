ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested

The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

4 sentenced on federal charges for running Louisville-based drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced. The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YAHOO!

Louisville men indicted on gun, drug charges as part of DOJ's violence reduction program

Update: Seiko Ross was sentenced Feb. 1, 2023, to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Robert Ross was sentenced the same day to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Cory Ross was sentenced Jan. 26, 2023, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release. Andre Ross was sentenced Nov. 21, 2022, to four years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.
LOUISVILLE, KY

