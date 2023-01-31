Katy Perry Shouts Out Her 'Modern Family' With Miranda Kerr in Sweet Event Photos

Women supporting women–we love to see it!

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr prove that wives can be good friends with their husband's ex without things getting weird.

Perry, 38, gave a special shoutout to Kerr, 39, on Instagram following the two's red carpet appearance at the 20th annual G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the former Victoria's Secret angel received the Excellence in the Arts award.

"i loved celebrating my fav 🇦🇺Aussie Aussie Aussie 🇦🇺 (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister 😂 @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art’s Gala. congrats on the honor, I love our modern family & I love @koraorganics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer so much i dressed like it ✨," she gushed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Perry is currently engaged to Kerr's ex-husband, Orlando Bloom , and the two share a 2-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove .

But despite what some may call an awkward arrangement, the two ladies have become quite close over the years, as the " Dark Horse " singer also thanked the model for sharing her green juice recipe, joking in the caption, "thank u for introducing me to celery juice I just thought they were those veg stick things I stir me Bloody Mary’s with 🤦🏻‍♀️."

Related: Katy Perry Reveals She Passed on Collaborating With This Pop Star: ‘Huge Mistake’

At the Jan. 28 awards show, Kerr was spotted wearing a simple white strapless dress with her hair styled in loose, voluminous, old-Hollywood curls. Her bestie, Perry, dazzled in a two-piece gold ensemble by Australian brand Zimmerman.

After the red carpet, Perry headed to the stage to present Kerr with her award and directly addressed the elephant in the room.

“Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda. That doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives,” Perry said, per Page Six .

“And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel] , but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations.”

The pop star noted that she is “proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty” and commended her for being so "dedicated to her three beautiful boys [ Flynn , 12, Hart , 4, and Myles , 3], her partner and that smoking hot bod.”

Related: Katy Perry Reveals Why She Refuses to Get a Full-Time Nanny for Daughter Daisy

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family. It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with,” Perry concluded.

The Australian-born model also shared a sentimental statement on Instagram following the ceremony, writing, "Such an honour to be recognized by the @_aaausa for excellence in the arts … And a big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words ❤️🥰.”

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 until 2013, when they announced their split in a joint statement that said in part, “Despite this being the end of [our] marriage, [we] love, support and respect each other as both parents of [our] son [Flynn] and as family.”

Related: Orlando Blooms Opens Up About Near-Death Experience

The supermodel went on to marry her current husband, the 32-year-old co-founder of Snap Inc. (the parent company of Snapchat ), in 2017, and later welcomed two sons: Hart and Myles.

She even gushed about Perry to Luisaviaroma’s LVR magazine last year, telling reporters, “I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with.”

Bloom and Perry first became linked in 2016. They split up briefly in 2017, only to rekindle their relationship the following year. In 2019, the couple revealed they were engaged, and in Aug. 2020, they welcomed their daughter.

Perry previously told interviewers that the couple desires a destination wedding but has delayed any sort of celebration due to the continued pandemic, "We're still trying to make it work, [but] every two months it's like new variant! New variant!" she said in a Feb. 2022 appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show .