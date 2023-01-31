ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
E! News

Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Inside the Turmoil of Whitney Houston’s Shocking Death

Watch: Remembering Whitney Houston 11 Years Later: E! News Rewind. When Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton as "the hotel that killed Whitney Houston," attendees were still rustling around to get to their seats. Many in the room may have missed it in the moment, even though it resonated loud and clear on TV.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full. The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on...
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Marc Anthony and More New Music Musts

Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy