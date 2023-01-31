Many Scotch Plains Taxpayers Have Yet to Apply for ANCHOR Benefits

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ – New Jersey State officials believe that many eligible taxpayers have not yet applied for a tax rebate through the ANCHOR program, with an extended deadline now set for February 28.

According to the latest state figures, postcards were mailed to 7,195 homeowners in Scotch Plains that the state believes may be eligible for the program. Only 3,135 homeowners filed as of January 18, leaving a potential pool of 4,060 Scotch Plains homeowners who may be entitled to a rebate of up to $1,500, but have yet to register.

Meanwhile, the state mailed postcards to 1,162 tenants in Scotch Plains, of which 439 have filed for benefits so far. That leaves approximately 723 eligible tenants from Scotch Plains who could be losing a $450 rebate, under assumptions from the state Treasury Department.

If you owned or rented your main residence in New Jersey on October 1, 2019, and met the income requirements, you qualify for property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. But you need to apply by the Feb. 28 deadline.

“As so many Scotch Plains residents have yet to register, I urge you to share the February 28 deadline with your friends and neighbors,” said Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo. “Every single eligible Scotch Plains household should receive this rebate; we all just need to apply.”

Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

The state is planning to pay ANCHOR benefits in late spring in the form of direct deposit or check to eligible applicants. ANCHOR is replacing the state’s Homestead rebate program.

Learn more at anchor.nj.gov.



