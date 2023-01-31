Agreement reached to move forward with APD training facility with environmental, community protections

Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Debate continues on tightening Atlanta youth curfew
ATLANTA - As youth violence continues to surge in our community one Atlanta City Council member says she is not giving up on a plan to make the teen curfew in Atlanta stricter. The curfew has been a hot topic in recent weeks following a string of violence involving young...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta council woman supports Fulton County's curfew efforts
An Atlanta City Council members says she support Fulton County's proposed curfew for those 16 and under. She introduced a similar measure fore the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor Dickens celebrates Transit Equity Day in Atlanta
February 4th is the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was a pivotal figure during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. To celebrate and honor her, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens marked Transit Equity Day. FOX 5 rode with the mayor on MARTA on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Brookhaven police officers can now hear 911 calls directly as they respond to scenes
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven Police Department has implemented another technology they say will help first responders assess situations faster. This week the department announced it has begun to live-stream 911 calls directly to officers responding to that particular call as they are en route. Police say the department is the first in Georgia and only the 78th in the country to make that technology available.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta wants to use COIVD relief money to find affordable housing for first responders
ATALNTA - Some Atlanta City Council members are recommending using up to $500,000 in COVID relief funds to help police, fire, and correction officers with housing costs in the city. "We hear from our public safety officials and officers all the time that many of them want to live in...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food in honor of Black History Month
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Community leaders in DeKalb County are celebrating Black History Month by distributing thousands of boxes of food to residents who could use a little boost in the current economy. DeKalb County government has teamed up with local faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food....
fox5atlanta.com
Plan to offer COVID relief funds to public safety officers for housing costs
City leaders want to spend some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to be spent on first responders. It'll go towards helping Atlanta police officers and firefighters to afford to live in the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Microsoft pauses westside Atlanta campus plans
Microsoft announced it is pausing plans to develop a new ninety acre facility on Atlanta’s westside. It’s a shock for many in the area who have been in talks with the company about the project’s impact on the community.
fox5atlanta.com
Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor explains why Atlanta must sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing why the city is about to return $10 million in COVID relief money to the feds. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why...
fox5atlanta.com
Historic Oakland Cemetery's gardens heavily damaged by recent deep freeze
ATLANTA - Georgia’s deep freeze in late December was so cold it killed off at least $50,000 in plants at Oakland Cemetery, according to the foundation that runs it. The foundation says 90% of the rosemary, which symbolizes remembrance, is gone. Some of it has been there for decades. Other plants also had significant damage and the foundation does not believe it all will recover.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Microsoft hits pause on 90-acre westside Atlanta project
ATLANTA - Microsoft says it is halting the development of a 90-acres hub westside hub in Atlanta as part of a broader re-evaluation of the company's current needs. The software giant recently announced a workforce reduction of about 10,000 employees or about 5% of the company by the end of its third quarter. It is part of a broader reorganization after the company’s stocks has fallen nearly 20% over the past year.
fox5atlanta.com
Flying out of Atlanta? The airport is making some parking changes
ATLANTA - Parking at the busiest airport in the world is not easy. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just finished renovations to the existing south parking deck. Now, they are turning their attention to the north side deck. While the deck is not closing completely, about 2,500 spaces will...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Money, alcohol, and safe, stolen; Police believe the thief has done it before
KENNESAW, Ga. - Two businesses broken into in a matter of minutes with thousands of dollars stolen and police believe the thief may be connected to other crimes. Before dawn Thursday, someone smashed their way into Luciano's and Bar North off Jiles Road in Kennesaw. The owner of Bar North...
fox5atlanta.com
Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in northwest Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Midtown area on Saturday morning. Officers were called out just before 7 a.m. to the 900 block of Brady Avenue NW at 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics would...
fox5atlanta.com
Experts say homeowner's dream house is a construction mess
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The owner of a high-end home building company is fending off bad reviews, a recent arrest, and lawsuits. Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a dream home program that promised to do it all - facilitate buying the lot, line up financing, and set up the builder. But one client told the FOX 5 I-Team his home was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly "lethal."
