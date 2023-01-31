ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Suspect charged after stealing from Surfside Beach bakery, damaging property and vehicles

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been charged after stealing from a Surfside Beach business and other burglary attempts. William Alan Raynor, 51, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny of auto, breaking into autos, malicious damage to property, petit larceny, disorderly conduct and loitering/prowling, according to the Surfside Beach Police Dept.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy