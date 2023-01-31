Read full article on original website
WMBF
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
wpde.com
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
wpde.com
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
wpde.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
wpde.com
What to do if you find Chinese balloon debris along Grand Strand shore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Chinese balloon that was seen drifting over the continental U.S. was shot down over the ocean near Myrtle Beach Saturday. Horry County police said debris could end up in the water surrounding our area as a result of the balloon being shot down.
Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
wpde.com
$16.8 million announced to buyout flood-prone homes; is Horry County still applying?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina’s Office of Resilience (SCOR) said they still have openings in their buyout program for homes in Horry county’s Rosewood and Lawson's Landing neighborhoods. The program would buy the homes, remove the structure, and then turn the land into natural green...
myhorrynews.com
'This area, in this county, has a big city homeless problem.'
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease. “I can’t say I’m ashamed of the situation because I didn’t do anything to put myself here. Some people choose this. I didn’t choose. It was chosen for me.”
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There’s a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn’t be overlooked. Updated: 57 minutes...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
wpde.com
Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
wpde.com
Suspect charged after stealing from Surfside Beach bakery, damaging property and vehicles
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been charged after stealing from a Surfside Beach business and other burglary attempts. William Alan Raynor, 51, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny of auto, breaking into autos, malicious damage to property, petit larceny, disorderly conduct and loitering/prowling, according to the Surfside Beach Police Dept.
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
wpde.com
WATCH: Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. speaks on the China spy balloon debris recovery
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest talked about the China spy balloon Sunday, after it was shot down off of South Carolina's coast. NEW: Navy ships, divers off Carolina coast expect 'relatively short' balloon debris recovery. Watch the update below:. “All the respective agencies are aware that debris may come...
wpde.com
Tracking Growth: Numbers point to continued population increases in SC, Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The headlines of Myrtle Beach being one of the fastest-growing places in the country are no longer a one-year phenomenon. In fact, if the pandemic did anything, it continued and may have escalated that migration from larger cities to the coast. In late-2022, the U.S....
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
