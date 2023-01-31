Penguin returns! Durham sculpture given back to hotel following suspect search

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much.

Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.

Just after 2 p.m., the general manager of Durham’s 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street told CBS 17 the missing penguin had made its way back home.

According to Durham police, the penguin weighs about 12 pounds, stands four feet tall and is worth $5,000. In surveillance images, an individual can be seen grabbing the colorful bird statue by the neck and taking it through a doorway.

(Durham Police Department)

Before the artwork was returned, Morin said the “iconic Fuchsia Penguins” are not only fine art, but are “valuable ambassadors” of the boutique hotel and art museum.

“It’s our ultimate goal to safely reunite our missing members back with the rest of the flock,” said Morin. Thankfully, that reunion has since taken place.

It is not known at this time if any of the suspects involved will face charges.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Investigator G.M. Walcutt at 919-560-4440 ext. 29339 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

