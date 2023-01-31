ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Penguin returns! Durham sculpture given back to hotel following suspect search

By Ashley Anderson, Amber Trent
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwzzu_0kXYo95O00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much.

Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.

Just after 2 p.m., the general manager of Durham’s 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street told CBS 17 the missing penguin had made its way back home.

According to Durham police, the penguin weighs about 12 pounds, stands four feet tall and is worth $5,000. In surveillance images, an individual can be seen grabbing the colorful bird statue by the neck and taking it through a doorway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aldjd_0kXYo95O00
(Durham Police Department)

Before the artwork was returned, Morin said the “iconic Fuchsia Penguins” are not only fine art, but are “valuable ambassadors” of the boutique hotel and art museum.

“It’s our ultimate goal to safely reunite our missing members back with the rest of the flock,” said Morin. Thankfully, that reunion has since taken place.

It is not known at this time if any of the suspects involved will face charges.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Investigator G.M. Walcutt at 919-560-4440 ext. 29339 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NCDOT to collect data on wrong-way drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is finalizing funding and figuring out where to place video detection devices in the state to better track people who are driving the wrong way. The specific data they are looking for is how many times it happens and why. FOX8 learned about the study […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy