Samsung's Good Lock software has become a staple of the Galaxy user experience for so many of us thanks to the wide range of customization it offers, and we love using it. For all its benefits, Good Lock is in need of some quality-of-life updates, and thankfully that's becoming more of a focus, with the app recently gaining Smart Switch support. Keeping all the modules updated has always been a hassle, especially with the app failing to notify you when updates become available. As of the latest version, you can now install all available updates with the touch of a single button, removing much of the friction from the process.

3 DAYS AGO