Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
knowtechie.com
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which Android Phone Is Better?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The Galaxy 23 line has finally been revealed. Samsung held its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco to announce its mobile wares, which compete with Google's Pixel 7 and Apple's iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
Android Authority
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Official: What Are the Specs and When Can You Buy It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end flagship sits alongside the S23 and S23+ in the range and offers a superfast processor, an incredible 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom, and the ever-popular S Pen.
TrustedReviews
Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?
With the release of the latest batch of Galaxy Book 3 laptops, we want to find out how they stack up against Apple’s MacBook line. Samsung has surprised everyone with the release of four new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. With a batch of new laptops on the market, we want to see how the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro compares to one of the most popular laptops – the MacBook Air M2.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra color should you buy?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for the most powerful and feature-rich Android smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is an obvious pick — it's easily poised to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. However, Samsung offers a wide array of colors to choose from, and finding just the right one can be challenging. After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is far enough ahead of the curve that it could serve you well for years to come, so you'll be seeing a lot of whatever color you choose today.
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
Samsung's Good Lock suite can finally update multiple modules at once
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock software has become a staple of the Galaxy user experience for so many of us thanks to the wide range of customization it offers, and we love using it. For all its benefits, Good Lock is in need of some quality-of-life updates, and thankfully that's becoming more of a focus, with the app recently gaining Smart Switch support. Keeping all the modules updated has always been a hassle, especially with the app failing to notify you when updates become available. As of the latest version, you can now install all available updates with the touch of a single button, removing much of the friction from the process.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Takes On MacBook Pro With Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 4070
Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro laptops are leveling up. At Samsung's Unpacked event Wednesday, the electronics giant announced the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop alongside its latest flagship Galaxy S23 phones. Like Samsung's top Galaxy Ultra phones and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, the Ultra laptop will have the best performance,...
ZDNet
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked 2023
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco is underway. During the live-streamed event, the company is unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a revamped Galaxy Book 3 lineup that now boasts a Book 3 Ultra. Below you'll find a summary of everything Samsung is announcing during its...
How to forward messages on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Some messaging apps are more common in certain parts of the world than others. Even within the same region, we tend to use the platforms our family, friends, and coworkers are on. Whichever one you use, every messaging app has a forwarding feature that allows you to share one message with as many contacts as possible without typing the same thing multiple times or going through the copy-and-paste routine.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
