OBA

Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help

Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Feature-packed vision brings Mobile closer to plan for Brookley by the Bay park

To come up with a vision for Mobile’s future Brookley by the Bay park, planners drafted a couple of distinct alternative concepts – then sort of mashed them together. Thursday evening, the city held the third in a series of three public meetings on the park, a tract of more than 90 acres of bayfront property south of downtown near the Brookley aeroplex. The focus of the first meeting, held back in September, had been to kickstart the process of learning what features the public would like to have. The focus of this one was to show how many of them the planners had been able to accommodate.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away. Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile. Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead. “It’s not that bad...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

New Terry Cove development could have 259 units, marina

A townhome development is planned for property behind the Posh Furniture store. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Two developments are coming before the Orange Beach Planning Commission on Feb. 13 that could add hundreds of new rentals to the city’s inventory. The commission will have a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a regular session at 4 p.m. in council chambers.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area. The shots rang...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Mobile asks employers to say Y.E.S to the job

The City of Mobile is calling on local employers that would like to host an intern through Youth Empowered for Success Initiative in 2023. Y.E.S was established in 2016 to help young people connect with local employment and develop opportunities. Y.E.S Initiative is mainly geared toward teenagers and college students who want to gain beneficial experience in the local work force.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

