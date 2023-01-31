Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile calls extra pay for cops an ‘incentive;’ firefighters call it illegal pay raise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday declined to settle a dispute that has pit police officers against firefighters, setting up a trial in May over a pay boost for cops approved las year. The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1349, which is challenging the...
Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help
Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
Construction underway for Mobile Topgolf near I-65 and Government Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction has begun on Mobile’s Topgolf location in the McGowan Park Shopping Center near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard, according to a release from the company. It’s the third location in the Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023. The location will provide 150 full- and part-time […]
Feature-packed vision brings Mobile closer to plan for Brookley by the Bay park
To come up with a vision for Mobile’s future Brookley by the Bay park, planners drafted a couple of distinct alternative concepts – then sort of mashed them together. Thursday evening, the city held the third in a series of three public meetings on the park, a tract of more than 90 acres of bayfront property south of downtown near the Brookley aeroplex. The focus of the first meeting, held back in September, had been to kickstart the process of learning what features the public would like to have. The focus of this one was to show how many of them the planners had been able to accommodate.
Development slowed on the Eastern Shore in 2022, but only slightly
Development in the Eastern Shore continued at a high pace in 2022, but didn’t match the frenzy of 2021, data from the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) shows. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 465 residential building permits were issued in the MPO’s planning area—Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort,...
utv44.com
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
WEAR
Authorities investigate fire, partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a fire and partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola Friday afternoon. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at E Olive Road and N 9th Ave. around 1:40 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 1:48 p.m. "Upon arrival, a small fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
WALA-TV FOX10
What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away. Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile. Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead. “It’s not that bad...
New Terry Cove development could have 259 units, marina
A townhome development is planned for property behind the Posh Furniture store. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Two developments are coming before the Orange Beach Planning Commission on Feb. 13 that could add hundreds of new rentals to the city’s inventory. The commission will have a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a regular session at 4 p.m. in council chambers.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area. The shots rang...
Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The city of Mobile is accepting applications for the “YES” initiative summer internship program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you interested in giving back? The city of Mobile needs employers who are interested in hosting interns through their “YES” initiative. For years, the Youth Empowered for Success (Y.E.S) initiative has helped teens and college-aged adults in Mobile gain valuable workforce experience. The...
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Mobile asks employers to say Y.E.S to the job
The City of Mobile is calling on local employers that would like to host an intern through Youth Empowered for Success Initiative in 2023. Y.E.S was established in 2016 to help young people connect with local employment and develop opportunities. Y.E.S Initiative is mainly geared toward teenagers and college students who want to gain beneficial experience in the local work force.
6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0