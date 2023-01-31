Read full article on original website
ucmerced.edu
Community and Labor Center's New Study Highlights Farmworkers' Health Challenges
A new landmark study by the UC Merced Community and Labor Center shows farmworkers across California are facing serious health challenges on a daily basis. The goal of the Farmworker Health Study was to examine agricultural worker health and well-being, in addition to health care access, local and state policies, and health and training needs.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis North & Buchanan High Schools Announce Letters of Intent Signings
On the first day of February, a number of signings were announced by senior athletes from Clovis Unified Schools. The athletes came from a multitude of activities ranging from Fall to Spring sports. The athletes are as follows:. Clovis North High School:. Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego. Hayden Lambert,...
ucmerced.edu
ZCCM Call for Proposals - Open for Summer & Fall 2023 Courses
The Zero-Cost Course Materials (ZCCM) grant supports instructors who wish to eliminate course materials costs for students and promote universal access to course materials. The UC Merced Library is currently accepting ZCCM proposals that will bring course costs to zero for courses offered in summer or fall 2023. Faculty and lecturers who wish to replace commercial materials with Open Educational Resources (OER) and/or library licensed material are encouraged to apply for a ZCCM grant by March 27, 2023.
GV Wire
As Fresno Puts Brakes on SE Development, Clovis Unified Proceeds with New Ed Center
The city of Fresno reportedly has put the brakes on expansive growth in the southeast region of the city that has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades. The South East Development Area plan would add a whopping 45,000 housing units across 9,000 acres upon completion. But Clovis Unified officials told the School Board at a workshop Wednesday that they’ve been advised SEDA’s development has been moved to the back burner.
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
Sprouts hiring for new location in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced. The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand […]
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now
Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
Water delivered to Friant community as boil water advisory continues
Communities near Millerton Lake remain under a boil water advisory issued nearly two weeks ago.
thesungazette.com
Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists
VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
mercedcountytimes.com
Friends come to the rescue for small Planada business
As the Planada area continues to recover from the impacts of recent flooding, a number of residents and businesses are finding help and camaraderie as they work together to restore their town. Along the Broadway street corridor — one of the harder-hit areas during the flood — many residents are...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000
February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
sierranewsonline.com
Deceased Male Found in Fresno River
OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a new hobby this year at Hobby Town
Find the joy of a new hobby in 2023 at Hobby Town!. Hobby Town is stocked full of RC cars, boats, tanks and more! There is something for everyone at the Blackstone location at 5404 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno. Take up RC Racing and compete in the next Hobby Town...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash
Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
