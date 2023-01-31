ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

AHA News: Student-Athlete's Parents Grateful for National Spotlight on Cardiac Arrest

By American Heart Association News
mainstreetmaury.com
 3 days ago
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Texas high school choir director wins 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award

Inside her Texas classroom, high school choir director Pamela Dawson is referred to as "Mama Dawson." But she's getting a new title to add to her collection: Grammy Award winner. Dawson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award.Dawson has been the choir teacher at DeSoto High School since 2007, after leaving her office job to go into teaching. "Got in front of those kids that first day and said, 'Oh my God, I missed my calling. This is it,'" Dawson said.  Dawson comes from a musical family in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight kids...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Health Care Workers Showing Dedication During Winter Storm

Nurses know all about sacrifice. At Medical City Plano on Wednesday, there was yet another example on display. “I am staying the night tonight,” said House Supervisor Jane Lee. Lee is among the many staff members voluntarily giving up their own warm beds during the cold snap to sleep...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Garland realtor helps save dozens of drivers stuck in the ice

GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
GARLAND, TX
beckersasc.com

Physician-owned hospital reaches 50,000th surgery

Addison, Texas-based Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a hospital formed as a joint venture between local surgeons, Dallas-based Methodist Health System and ValueHealth, has performed its 50,000th surgery since its opening in December 2010. The hospital specializes in spine, joint and orthopedic surgery. It also offers ear, nose and throat; podiatry;...
dallasexpress.com

Dead Maintenance Man’s Family Sues Apartment

The family of Cesar Montelongo Sr., a maintenance worker at the Clayton Pointe Apartments in Grand Prairie who was shot and killed after being mistaken for a burglar, is suing the apartment complex and the shooter. Montelongo was shot and killed by a resident while checking for burst pipes on...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX

