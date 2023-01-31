AHA News: Student-Athlete's Parents Grateful for National Spotlight on Cardiac Arrest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Texas high school choir director wins 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award
Inside her Texas classroom, high school choir director Pamela Dawson is referred to as "Mama Dawson." But she's getting a new title to add to her collection: Grammy Award winner. Dawson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award.Dawson has been the choir teacher at DeSoto High School since 2007, after leaving her office job to go into teaching. "Got in front of those kids that first day and said, 'Oh my God, I missed my calling. This is it,'" Dawson said. Dawson comes from a musical family in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight kids...
starlocalmedia.com
Remembering a legend: Plano athletics community reflects on life, legacy of John Clark
Plano sports one of the most storied programs in all of Texas high school football. And although the team's lineage dates back to the early 1900s, the Wildcats' ascent to state powerhouse in the 1960s and 1970s was synonymous with the arrival of John Clark. Two years as an assistant...
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
Blue Ridge ISD Superintendent Matt Kimball announces school closure with skiing video
School is canceled again today in the Blue Ridge district where Superintendent Matt Kimball is getting a lot of love on his Facebook page where he’s posting unusual videos announcing his decisions about school closings.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Health Care Workers Showing Dedication During Winter Storm
Nurses know all about sacrifice. At Medical City Plano on Wednesday, there was yet another example on display. “I am staying the night tonight,” said House Supervisor Jane Lee. Lee is among the many staff members voluntarily giving up their own warm beds during the cold snap to sleep...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Garland realtor helps save dozens of drivers stuck in the ice
GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
beckersasc.com
Physician-owned hospital reaches 50,000th surgery
Addison, Texas-based Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a hospital formed as a joint venture between local surgeons, Dallas-based Methodist Health System and ValueHealth, has performed its 50,000th surgery since its opening in December 2010. The hospital specializes in spine, joint and orthopedic surgery. It also offers ear, nose and throat; podiatry;...
dallasexpress.com
Dead Maintenance Man’s Family Sues Apartment
The family of Cesar Montelongo Sr., a maintenance worker at the Clayton Pointe Apartments in Grand Prairie who was shot and killed after being mistaken for a burglar, is suing the apartment complex and the shooter. Montelongo was shot and killed by a resident while checking for burst pipes on...
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
Comments / 0