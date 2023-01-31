ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa fire station 2 celebrates 115 years of protecting community

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunday marks 115 years of fire station 2 protecting Tulsans. On Feb 5, 1908, the number one hose wagon, crew, and grey team transferred their belongings to the new fire station 2 at 513 North Main Street. The station has moved several times since then...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Boy Home Needing Volunteers, Mentors

The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for families who want to foster or adopt. The Tulsa Boy Home has been around for over a 100 years, and the staff wants to make sure every boy finds a home. Lesley Taylor began volunteering 10 years ago because she wanted to mentor.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation extends deadline for $1.6M in Community Impact Grants to Feb. 28

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced an extension of the tribe's Community Impact Grant program for organizations that participate in the tribe's Community and Cultural Outreach programs. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public School students build wheelchair ramps for Meals on Wheels

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools' Hale High School has partnered with Meals on Wheels to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities in the community. This partnership gives students in the construction program the opportunity to apply the skills learned in their classes to serve...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa organizations needing warm clothing for homeless community

TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures drop, homeless shelters in Tulsa have seen an increase in the number of people they are serving and are calling on the community to lend a helping hand. People who work and volunteer with the homeless community said they’ve been handing out lots...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Police Department welcomes 2 new K9s

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has introduced its newest additions to the K9 Unit on Facebook. Kasal is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Netherlands. He is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost is a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. He...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Invasive species, brush thinning removal set for Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will be closed to the public in part of February and March. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to address nearly 40 acres of hazardous fuels. Starting in February, OFS crews will begin treatment...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
TULSA, OK

