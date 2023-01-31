Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Tulsa fire station 2 celebrates 115 years of protecting community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunday marks 115 years of fire station 2 protecting Tulsans. On Feb 5, 1908, the number one hose wagon, crew, and grey team transferred their belongings to the new fire station 2 at 513 North Main Street. The station has moved several times since then...
KTUL
Little Light House begins campus expansion with splash pad for children with disabilities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Little Light House is beginning its campus expansion plans with a groundbreaking ceremony on a custom splash pad for children with disabilities on Monday, Feb. 6. LLH says it has always been a vision to create a space where students can enjoy sensory play,...
KTUL
10th Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in Greenwood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10th Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival was held in the Greenwood District Saturday. For the past decade, organizers have been sharing the story of Black Wall Street as part of Black History Month. NewsChannel 8 was told Billie Parker was the...
news9.com
Tulsa Boy Home Needing Volunteers, Mentors
The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for families who want to foster or adopt. The Tulsa Boy Home has been around for over a 100 years, and the staff wants to make sure every boy finds a home. Lesley Taylor began volunteering 10 years ago because she wanted to mentor.
KTUL
Thief steals donation box for homeless after breaking into midtown Tulsa brewery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Renaissance Brewery in midtown Tulsa was broken into Wednesday evening. The only thing stolen was a donation box intended to go to the Tulsa Day Center, where it could be distributed to people in need. The brewery said it would love to fill the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation extends deadline for $1.6M in Community Impact Grants to Feb. 28
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced an extension of the tribe's Community Impact Grant program for organizations that participate in the tribe's Community and Cultural Outreach programs. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
KTUL
Tulsa Public School students build wheelchair ramps for Meals on Wheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools' Hale High School has partnered with Meals on Wheels to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities in the community. This partnership gives students in the construction program the opportunity to apply the skills learned in their classes to serve...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa organizations needing warm clothing for homeless community
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures drop, homeless shelters in Tulsa have seen an increase in the number of people they are serving and are calling on the community to lend a helping hand. People who work and volunteer with the homeless community said they’ve been handing out lots...
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department welcomes 2 new K9s
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has introduced its newest additions to the K9 Unit on Facebook. Kasal is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Netherlands. He is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost is a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
Third person sentenced in 2021 Tulsa carjackings
The third codefendant who took part in two carjackings at two Tulsa apartment complexes in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation receives $200,000 grant to improve safety of Tahlequah intersection
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is being awarded $200,000 by the United States Department of Transportation through the tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund. The grant will be used for Phase I of the Grand View Intersection Safety Project in Tahlequah. The intersection of Grand View Road and...
KTUL
Invasive species, brush thinning removal set for Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will be closed to the public in part of February and March. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to address nearly 40 acres of hazardous fuels. Starting in February, OFS crews will begin treatment...
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
KTUL
Rose Rock celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with pancake sundaes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rose Rock Microcreamery celebrated National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with a special event on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., ice cream lovers gathered at the shop's Rose District location in Broken Arrow at 115 North Main Street. Pancake sundaes were available for...
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
