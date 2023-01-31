ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

4-star QB Walker White commits to Auburn over Clemson, Ole Miss

Auburn accomplished one of its biggest wins on the recruiting trail in the nascent Hugh Freeze era. Walker White, a 2024 quarterback and key target, announced his commitment to the Plains on Thursday. The Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star was the No. 1 player in Arkansas and the 13th-ranked...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn basketball to play in 2024 Maui Invitational, per report

Auburn is heading back to Hawaii. The Tigers are set to return to the Maui Invitational in 2024, according to a report from FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein. While no official announcement has been made, Auburn is expected to be the final team in the eight-team field, joining North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado and Dayton in the annual nonconference showcase tournament.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job

Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn legend Willie Anderson waiting on Hall of Fame call, but not complaining

Willie Anderson will get a much-anticipated phone call one way or the other in the coming days. Anderson, the Auburn legend and former Cincinnati Bengals star, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. He’ll find out between now and Feb. 9 if he will soon be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, or if he’ll have to wait at least another year.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Why Auburn coach Hugh Freeze finds lists distracting

Hugh Freeze isn’t a fan of lists, particularly the ones that come across his desk at Auburn’s new football complex. Auburn’s first-year coach hasn’t been in his office much since taking over the program at the end of November — the last two months have been consumed by a flurry of recruiting, traveling and staff assembly — but this week he finally got a chance to settle into his new digs as the Tigers turn their attention to preparation for spring practices, which begin Feb. 27. With plenty still to do between now and then, the last thing Freeze wants is a distraction. And to him, that’s what the lists that come his way are representative of.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football’s best offensive recruit Jeremiah Cobb signs letter of intent

Auburn’s future running back became official on Wednesday. Jeremiah Cobb, the Tigers’ top offensive recruit in the class of 2023, signed his national letter of intent. All 21 of Auburn’s high school commitments have now signed, finalizing a group ranked 17th overall on the 247Sports Composite. While new head coach Hugh Freeze was active in late December by adding transfers and flipping others, the retention of Cobb in the class, even at its leanest moments, provided the Tigers another offseason win.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

