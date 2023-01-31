Read full article on original website
4-star QB Walker White commits to Auburn over Clemson, Ole Miss
Auburn accomplished one of its biggest wins on the recruiting trail in the nascent Hugh Freeze era. Walker White, a 2024 quarterback and key target, announced his commitment to the Plains on Thursday. The Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star was the No. 1 player in Arkansas and the 13th-ranked...
The keys to No. 25 Auburn basketball pulling an upset at No. 2 Tennessee
Johni Broome and his teammates knew what awaited them in the back half of the SEC slate, so they wanted to be sure to “put on a show” as a precursor to that grueling stretch of games ahead. So, Wednesday night against Georgia, Auburn did just that. The...
Auburn basketball to play in 2024 Maui Invitational, per report
Auburn is heading back to Hawaii. The Tigers are set to return to the Maui Invitational in 2024, according to a report from FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein. While no official announcement has been made, Auburn is expected to be the final team in the eight-team field, joining North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado and Dayton in the annual nonconference showcase tournament.
Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job
Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
Hugh Freeze, Auburn staff face time crunch with spring practice just weeks away
The work has been nonstop for Hugh Freeze since he took over as Auburn’s head coach at the end of November, and there will be little time to breathe before the start of spring practice, either. Freeze and his staff have endured a whirlwind two months on the job,...
Auburn legend Willie Anderson waiting on Hall of Fame call, but not complaining
Willie Anderson will get a much-anticipated phone call one way or the other in the coming days. Anderson, the Auburn legend and former Cincinnati Bengals star, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. He’ll find out between now and Feb. 9 if he will soon be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, or if he’ll have to wait at least another year.
Why Auburn coach Hugh Freeze finds lists distracting
Hugh Freeze isn’t a fan of lists, particularly the ones that come across his desk at Auburn’s new football complex. Auburn’s first-year coach hasn’t been in his office much since taking over the program at the end of November — the last two months have been consumed by a flurry of recruiting, traveling and staff assembly — but this week he finally got a chance to settle into his new digs as the Tigers turn their attention to preparation for spring practices, which begin Feb. 27. With plenty still to do between now and then, the last thing Freeze wants is a distraction. And to him, that’s what the lists that come his way are representative of.
Auburn football’s best offensive recruit Jeremiah Cobb signs letter of intent
Auburn’s future running back became official on Wednesday. Jeremiah Cobb, the Tigers’ top offensive recruit in the class of 2023, signed his national letter of intent. All 21 of Auburn’s high school commitments have now signed, finalizing a group ranked 17th overall on the 247Sports Composite. While new head coach Hugh Freeze was active in late December by adding transfers and flipping others, the retention of Cobb in the class, even at its leanest moments, provided the Tigers another offseason win.
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
86 grave marker vases, many from veterans’ tombs, stolen from Auburn cemetery, police say
Auburn police are searching for whoever is responsible for stealing dozens of grave marker vases, many of which adorn veterans’ graves, this week at Memorial Park Cemetery. About 86 of the 12-inch tall, bronze vases used to mark various graves at the Auburn cemetery at 1000 E Samford Ave. were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday, police said Friday.
12-year-old Alabama boy shot to death; 50-year-old woman charged
A 50-year-old woman is behind bars after a young boy was fatally shot. Phenix City police officers responded at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of someone shot on Windtree Drive off U.S. 80, said Phenix City police Capt. Skip Lassiter. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy dead....
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
