Gainesville, FL

Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?

Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Malik Cunningham eager to join Alabama prep QBs in NFL

In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, former Alabama high school quarterbacks lined up on opposite sides of the football, with Blount’s Kadarius Toney at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and Park Crossing’s Cam Taylor-Britt at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Connected to both players, Malik...
Joseph Goodman: Always a learner, DeMeco Ryans makes history

DeMeco Ryans wanted to be an electrical engineer, but that was probably his mom talking. Well, let me correct that. Not completely accurate. When DeMeco Ryans was a senior in high school at Jess Lanier in Bessemer, he already knew that he wanted to study electrical engineering in college. Martha Ryans was always there for her son, and Martha impressed upon DeMeco the importance of math in school. As for DeMeco’s dreams beyond college, he wanted to play in the NFL.
Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job

Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst

As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
Shaun Alexander on Nick Saban, facing Tom Brady & why Alabama doesn’t retire numbers

Tom Brady retired from the NFL this week after 23 seasons, meaning Shaun Alexander might finally be able to keep a promise he made many years ago. Brady and Alexander faced off in the final college game for each, with Brady’s Michigan Wolverines beating Alexander’s Alabama Crimson Tide 35-34 in overtime in the 2000 Orange Bowl. They were also members of the 2000 NFL draft class, Alexander going in the first round (No. 19 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks and Brady famously lasting until the sixth round, when the New England Patriots took him with the 199th overall pick.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College’s financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game

I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
