I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO