Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 Florida Counties Lead The State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Related
Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?
Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Malik Cunningham eager to join Alabama prep QBs in NFL
In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, former Alabama high school quarterbacks lined up on opposite sides of the football, with Blount’s Kadarius Toney at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and Park Crossing’s Cam Taylor-Britt at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Connected to both players, Malik...
Joseph Goodman: Always a learner, DeMeco Ryans makes history
DeMeco Ryans wanted to be an electrical engineer, but that was probably his mom talking. Well, let me correct that. Not completely accurate. When DeMeco Ryans was a senior in high school at Jess Lanier in Bessemer, he already knew that he wanted to study electrical engineering in college. Martha Ryans was always there for her son, and Martha impressed upon DeMeco the importance of math in school. As for DeMeco’s dreams beyond college, he wanted to play in the NFL.
Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job
Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
How Nick Saban is using Jalen Hurts as example to current Alabama team
Nick Saban held a meeting Wednesday with his players to preview the team’s “Fourth Quarter” offseason strength and conditioning program that begins this month, and instead of speaking to the team about its importance, he let someone else make his point. Current Alabama players were shown the...
Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst
As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
Richard Shelby earmarks $100 million for University of Alabama faculty: ‘Unprecedented’
In a closing act before leaving Congress, longtime Sen. Richard Shelby marked $666 million in federal funding in this year’s spending bill. Now, $100 million of that funding will establish an endowment for distinguished faculty at the University of Alabama. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously...
Shaun Alexander on Nick Saban, facing Tom Brady & why Alabama doesn’t retire numbers
Tom Brady retired from the NFL this week after 23 seasons, meaning Shaun Alexander might finally be able to keep a promise he made many years ago. Brady and Alexander faced off in the final college game for each, with Brady’s Michigan Wolverines beating Alexander’s Alabama Crimson Tide 35-34 in overtime in the 2000 Orange Bowl. They were also members of the 2000 NFL draft class, Alexander going in the first round (No. 19 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks and Brady famously lasting until the sixth round, when the New England Patriots took him with the 199th overall pick.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College’s financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game
I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0