I bet none of y'all have never done time because everyone deserves a second chance it's not your job to judge no one that's to God no us
This article is BS. You leave what u came with plus a bus ticket to your city of residence. The inmates released had to provide a home plan going forward. Also all of these inmates were/are within a year of their SCHEDULED RELEASE. So for the ones upset they r being released, whats the difference between now and a few months or a year when they were already scheduled to b released based on their sentence release date. The victims or victims families were notified before the inmate was released. If they did work release or had money on their books, they provide them with a check and a bus ticket.
They got exactly what they came in with. They broke the law. The taxpayers spent over $120,000/year for their care. Those taxpayers shouldn’t buy them a house, fill it with food, buy them new clothes, give them a car, or anything else. If that upsets you, go find a released prisoner and take them into your home.
Comments / 113