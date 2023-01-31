ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wamc.org

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivers State of the City address

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivered his State of the City address this week. Keeler began Wednesday’s speech at the Cohoes Senior Center with a look back at promises he made when first elected three years ago. The Democrat says early meetings with state lawmakers laid the groundwork for progress taking place today on some of his key initiatives.
COHOES, NY
wamc.org

Troy seeks input on lead service lines, residents ask why funding goes unspent

The City of Troy is warning residents of elevated lead levels linked to aging lead service lines. Meantime, residents and advocates want answers as to why half-a-million-dollars in grant funding to address lead contamination has gone unspent. On Monday, Troy issued a bulletin explaining that elevated levels of lead were...
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Pittsfield workshop on expunging, sealing criminal records aims to help people rebuild their lives

A workshop on sealing or expunging criminal records will be held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts February 10th. Anyone who has been charged with a crime in the commonwealth will have a Criminal Offender Record Information or CORI report appear in background checks regularly used by employers and landlords. For those seeking to rebuild their lives after being incarcerated or navigating the criminal legal system, that record can complicate getting a job, securing housing, and more. The event at 264 Second Street is being held by the re-entry program 2nd Street Second Chances – which is backed by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office – as well as Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Community Legal Aid attorney Annie Maurer.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder

A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007

A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

“Secret Hour”: A perceptive and wise world premiere at Capital Rep

Jenny Stafford, the author who wrote “Secret Hour”, is an award-winning playwright, lyricist and book writer. She was also a college professor who taught classes on ethical behavior. With this play, which is being given its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, she melds both talents...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave

A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

#1689: Robots and Eagles | The Best of Our Knowledge

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge.. Students compete to advance in the FIRST Robotics Competition in Albany. Bald eagles have made a comeback in New York’s Hudson Valley. We’ll learn about the Teatown Hudson River EagleFest. Middle and high school students participate in a conference...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

