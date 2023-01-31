Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
wamc.org
Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivers State of the City address
Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivered his State of the City address this week. Keeler began Wednesday’s speech at the Cohoes Senior Center with a look back at promises he made when first elected three years ago. The Democrat says early meetings with state lawmakers laid the groundwork for progress taking place today on some of his key initiatives.
wamc.org
Troy seeks input on lead service lines, residents ask why funding goes unspent
The City of Troy is warning residents of elevated lead levels linked to aging lead service lines. Meantime, residents and advocates want answers as to why half-a-million-dollars in grant funding to address lead contamination has gone unspent. On Monday, Troy issued a bulletin explaining that elevated levels of lead were...
Cohoes: Over half of Saratoga Sites residents relocated
Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility.
wamc.org
Pittsfield workshop on expunging, sealing criminal records aims to help people rebuild their lives
A workshop on sealing or expunging criminal records will be held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts February 10th. Anyone who has been charged with a crime in the commonwealth will have a Criminal Offender Record Information or CORI report appear in background checks regularly used by employers and landlords. For those seeking to rebuild their lives after being incarcerated or navigating the criminal legal system, that record can complicate getting a job, securing housing, and more. The event at 264 Second Street is being held by the re-entry program 2nd Street Second Chances – which is backed by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office – as well as Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Community Legal Aid attorney Annie Maurer.
Feds bust 24, including Upstate NY school board member, in federal marijuana case
Albany, N.Y. — A 70-year-old woman on the Troy city school board and her daughter were among 24 reputed members of a large-scale marijuana trafficking ring that authorities charged with shipping thousands of kilograms of pot from California to the Capital Region over several years. Rosemary Coles, 70, is...
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings
A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street.
WNYT
Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder
A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
Watervliet police investigating report of shots fired
The Watervliet Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of the Michael J. Day Apartments.
WNYT
Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007
A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
wamc.org
“Secret Hour”: A perceptive and wise world premiere at Capital Rep
Jenny Stafford, the author who wrote “Secret Hour”, is an award-winning playwright, lyricist and book writer. She was also a college professor who taught classes on ethical behavior. With this play, which is being given its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, she melds both talents...
WNYT
Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave
A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
wamc.org
#1689: Robots and Eagles | The Best of Our Knowledge
On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge.. Students compete to advance in the FIRST Robotics Competition in Albany. Bald eagles have made a comeback in New York’s Hudson Valley. We’ll learn about the Teatown Hudson River EagleFest. Middle and high school students participate in a conference...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
