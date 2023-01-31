Read full article on original website
Weekend poll: Did you preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra?
We're just a month into 2023, but the smartphone market is already starting to heat back up. With just a couple of days to go until OnePlus unveils its latest flagship phone for a worldwide launch, Samsung is set to start shipping Galaxy S23 units later this week. Between carrier deals and trade-in offers on the company's own website, there's all sorts of methods to save some cash on any of these three devices. The only question that remains is which phone — if any — you preordered.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Galaxy S21+: Is the upgrade worth it?
The sweet spot in Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for folks who want bleeding-edge performance with a larger screen and a solid camera system, but don't need all the bells and whistles of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23+: Large or larger?
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the king of large smartphones and makes excellent use of its size, packing in a massive battery, incredible cameras, and an S Pen. The phone remains largely the same as last year, but with a brand-new primary camera and a less curved display than last year's.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23+ color should you buy?
With the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Android community can finally get its hands on what is sure to be one of the best Android phones of the year. If you have set your sights on the Galaxy S23+ for its larger screen and increased battery life, then all there is left to do is explore the colorways and pick the one that is going to reflect your own personal style. Samsung is giving you a variety of color options this year, and each has its own distinct feel.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it's on your to-buy list, you're going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you're looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen's three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen's cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung's new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen's classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
Google and Samsung team up for Android-based Extended Reality headsets
Samsung's February 2023 Unpacked event was dominated by the Galaxy S23 and, to a lesser extent, the Galaxy Book 3 series. These products are primarily iterative upgrades over their predecessor and don't bring any breakthrough new technology to the table. The company is working on a more exciting device, though: an "extended reality" headset. Samsung is usually the first to market with products in emerging categories, but it seems to have taken a different approach this time.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: The best for most
The Galaxy series is synonymous with power, utility, and all-around usability. The Galaxy S23 is its most powerful device yet with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it is especially enticing to lovers of smaller phones.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, two days in: The start of something familiar
Following months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series made its grand debut earlier this week. While my colleagues at Android Police managed to get some early hands-on time with all three of Samsung's latest phones, I flew to San Francisco to watch the event unfold live and in-person. After, I headed over to explore the company's Galaxy Experience pop-up, where I was handed my very own Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though you'll have to wait a little longer for our full review, here's everything I've noticed during my first 48 hours.
Samsung's Good Lock suite can finally update multiple modules at once
Samsung's Good Lock software has become a staple of the Galaxy user experience for so many of us thanks to the wide range of customization it offers, and we love using it. For all its benefits, Good Lock is in need of some quality-of-life updates, and thankfully that's becoming more of a focus, with the app recently gaining Smart Switch support. Keeping all the modules updated has always been a hassle, especially with the app failing to notify you when updates become available. As of the latest version, you can now install all available updates with the touch of a single button, removing much of the friction from the process.
Walmart is working on a new Chromecast competitor with Google TV
Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals: Preorder bonuses, bundles, and credits
After what feels like an entire year of leaks, teases, and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has finally arrived, and with it, a tidal wave of promotions, offers, bundled items, credits, and even gift cards. It can be hard to sift through them all and still have your sanity left, but that's okay; we're here to help you get the best deal on your stellar Android phone. From carriers to manufacturer to third-party retailers, we'll be gathering up the deals as we find them for your purchasing pleasure.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases: 12 coolest ways to guard your Galaxy
Iterative though this version might feel on the surface, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still going to rule the Android market for most of 2023 — so long as you can get a good deal on one through your carrier. A phone as large as the Ultra offers little margin for a case before "big but manageable" turns into "tacky, torrid tank," but walking around without a Galaxy S23 Ultra case seems ill-advised. Though the curve of the phone has been markedly improved, it's still a slab of glass and Armor Aluminum, and neither of those materials is textured for proper grip. Of course, once you get into cases, you have to consider how best to use the larger footprint of the case for things like kickstands, wallets, or other add-ons. From the simplest of clear cases to the cutting edge, we're rounding up the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to ensure your Ultra is well-dressed and just the right amount of clingy.
Hurry and grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $500 for a limited time
Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung is slashing prices left and right, including for the Galaxy Tab S7+, its stellar 2020 tablet. Down to $500, this is pretty close to the lowest price point we've ever seen for this particular model.
OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 13 update that was bricking OnePlus 9 series phones
In 2022, Samsung may have taken the cake for delivering Android updates at an impressive pace after rolling out One UI 5 so quickly. Meanwhile, even Google struggled to deliver the January Play system update to the Pixel 6 and 7. Unfortunately, attempts by OnePlus to get its older flagships up to date with modern software have gone awry. The company had to halt the release of its latest OxygenOS 13 firmware upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series because some devices refused to boot after applying the OTA.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ cases: The 11 most reliable cases you can buy today
Samsung's Galaxy S23+ has arrived, more practical and more manageable than the S23 Ultra while not being as limited as the "baby" S23. And with that 6.6-inch screen, the S23+ isn't too big, it isn't too small, it's just right — once you get a good case on it. No matter how good a naked phone feels, it's tempting karma and the last few years have shown us that we do not do that anymore. These Galaxy S23+ cases won't turn your phone into a tank, nor will they slip and slide out of your hands; they'll protect your digital lifeline and look darn good doing it. So once you're done preordering your Galaxy S23+, let's grab some cases before it arrives.
Early Galaxy S23 gallery shows off Samsung's flagships ahead of Unpacked
On the eve of Samsung's February 1 Unpacked event, there's not much left to learn about the Galaxy S23 series. We know it will have its own special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we learned about software upgrades in a leaked One UI 5.1 changelog, and we caught a glimpse of the packaging in a since-deleted unboxing video. And before Samsung's flagship takes center stage at its launch event tomorrow, we're even getting to see it live in a series of hands-on images.
Armor your Samsung S23 with screen protectors and cases from Whitestone Dome Glass
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll also need some new protective gear to keep your new device looking flawless. With products certified by Samsung, Whitestone Dome Glass has exactly what you need to keep every facet of your phone in pristine condition.
