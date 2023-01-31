Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Iterative though this version might feel on the surface, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still going to rule the Android market for most of 2023 — so long as you can get a good deal on one through your carrier. A phone as large as the Ultra offers little margin for a case before "big but manageable" turns into "tacky, torrid tank," but walking around without a Galaxy S23 Ultra case seems ill-advised. Though the curve of the phone has been markedly improved, it's still a slab of glass and Armor Aluminum, and neither of those materials is textured for proper grip. Of course, once you get into cases, you have to consider how best to use the larger footprint of the case for things like kickstands, wallets, or other add-ons. From the simplest of clear cases to the cutting edge, we're rounding up the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to ensure your Ultra is well-dressed and just the right amount of clingy.

3 DAYS AGO