Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle hits, kills man on bicycle in Newport News
Police in Newport News say the incident happened on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Norfolk woman's foot amputated, not responding in hospital after hit-&-run
The family of Elasha Jones is heartbroken after a hit-and-run right outside of a membership club in Norfolk left their loved one hospitalized.
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
2 killed, 1 injured in Portsmouth shooting: Police
Portsmouth police say a shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Sunday killing two men and injuring a woman.
Shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd sends one person to hospital: Police
Virginia Beach police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center on Saturday.
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard …. Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy...
Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday. According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car. It...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Williamsburg Rd. in York County
According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to the crash around 11:42 a.m. on Old Williamsburg Rd. close to a quarter-mile east of Church Rd.
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
theriver953.com
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond
Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
Armed suspect robbed store in clown mask: Suffolk police
Police are investigating after a Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Carolina Road was robbed by an armed suspect wearing a clown mask.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
13newsnow.com
Police need help identifying body found in James City County retention pond
Police say the body was likely in the pond for two weeks or longer. Last week, police called this a "suspicious death investigation."
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Henrico County
The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
Comments / 0