Gloucester County, VA

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard …. Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond

Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

