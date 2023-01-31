Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Black women call on Michigan legislators to strengthen family and medical leave policies
Black mothers and caregivers called Thursday on legislators to strengthen Michigan's family and medical leave policies. They met ahead of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act's 30th anniversary on February 5. The law offers limited unpaid family and medical leave. Employees at public agencies, some schools, and companies with...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Education Department puts $4 million federal grant to use
Michigan is receiving $4 million to help improve access to early child development programs in the state. The money comes from the federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) program. Joy Milano is the PDG B-5 project manager for the Michigan Department of Education. She said the grant...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio health reporter Kate Wells, who gave an update on nurse understaffing at Michigan hospitals and the consequences that are beginning to arise. Then, an investigator from the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan gave his insights on recent increases in incidents of violence within schools.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: It's electric! The future of EVs for Michigan roads and automakers
On the Stateside Podcast, we dug into a charged debate that's gaining more traction in Michigan: Are electric vehicle drivers paying their fair share of road use taxes? Plus, a look at how industry giants like Ford are taking financial losses now in hopes of stealing some EV market share from Tesla down the road.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: U.P. foraging with chef Iliana Regan
For years Michelin star chef Iliana Regan was tormented by the incredible amount of electricity and water restaurants use. It was keeping her up at night. So she left behind the buzzing Chicago culinary scene for a quieter life in the woods of the Upper Peninsula. "I get to be...
Comments / 0