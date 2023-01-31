Read full article on original website
Naruto Cosplay Depicts Sasuke Retsuden's Power Couple
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is prepping to follow its source material from the manga once again, as the Code Arc will begin later this month and see Team 7 fighting against the right-hand man to Jigen who is looking for revenge following the death of his master. Before then, the anime will finish Sasuke Retsuden, the side story that takes place during the era before Boruto Uzumaki took center stage and gives us some major moments in the couple's history that hadn't been told in the Shonen's past.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 Drops Game-Changing Bombshell
Jujutsu Kaisen is well over 200 chapters now, and it wasn't long ago its series creator said Yuji isn't far off from his final act. The boy has been through a lot since Gege Akutami began the manga, and all of his comrades can say the same. Guys like Megumi has been put through the wringer, and now, a huge cliffhanger just dropped a game-changing twist about the sorcerer.
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
Peacock Quickly Renews Hit Reality Competition Series
Peacock is renewing a reality competition series less than a month after its debut. One thing you can be certain about a streaming service is once it recognizes it has a hit on its hands, that show will quickly be renewed for additional seasons. For example, take Bel-Air, a reimaging of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bel-Air broke a number of Peacock records when it premiered in 2022, including new subscribers, usage, and upgrades, as well as reaching eight million accounts on the service. The Traitors may be less than a month old, but it's already secured a Season 2 renewal.
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
Peacock Exec Defends Recent Young Adult Series Cancellations
Peacock has made headlines for a number of surprising cancellations lately, with the relatively-new streaming service axing some surprising high-profile shows. Among them are two projects from The Vampire Diaries alum Julie Plec — a new take on the YA franchise Vampire Academy, which wrapped its first season last year, as well as an in-development adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Dead Day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, spoke about the cancellation of both shows, and attributed the decision to an inability to capture their target young adult demographics.
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
NBC Reboot Gets Season 2 Renewal Before Season 1 Ends
These days, rebooting and reviving older television shows has become the norm. This year has already seen the debut of the That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show as well as the Night Court revival. While Netflix has yet to reveal the fate of That '90s Show, NBC is already taking another chance on Night Court. The show's first season still has five episodes left, but The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that it's already been renewed for a second season.
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
Star Trek: Picard Reveals Titan Bridge Crew
Star Trek: Picard's final season will introduce the USS Titan-A to the Star Trek universe, and showrunner Terry Matalas is introducing the ship's bridge crew. The USS Titan-A builds on the legacy of the original USS Titan, the ship that William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) took command of after leaving the USS Enterprise behind. However, the ship is under a new captain as Star Trek: Picard Season 3 begins, one played by Todd Stashwick, and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is serving as a commander aboard the vessel. Now we know who else is filling out the new ship's bridge crew.
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
