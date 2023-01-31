Read full article on original website
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Eddie Redmayne Claims ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Won’t Continue: ‘There’s Nothing That I’m Aware Of’
JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock The end of an era? Eddie Redmayne seemingly confirmed that the Fantastic Beasts franchise won't be moving forward after last year's The Secrets of Dumbledore. The Oscar winner, 41, broke the news during a Friday, January 20, interview with NME when asked whether he would return for a fourth film. “I mean, at […]
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Inside the Magic
Ryan Gosling Seemingly Confirmed For Iconic MCU Role
Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors, and reports claim that Marvel has big plans for the actor. Phase Five of the MCU is starting to lean away from introducing more super heroes and focusing more on exploring the deeper connections with the Multiverse and the characters we have begun to love so much. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) promises to not only bring Kang the Conqueror into the MCU in a big way but also explain some of the bigger questions around the villain.
